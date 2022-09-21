Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Netflix Brings Beverly Hills Cop SequelAbdul GhaniBeverly Hills, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the futureDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
Related
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Councilman criticizes LA Zoo’s treatment of Billy the Elephant
A City Council member renewed a call Friday for the Los Angeles Zoo to send Billy the Elephant, an Asian bull elephant who has lived at the zoo for over 30 years, to a sanctuary and for the zoo to stop breeding elephants. Councilman Paul Koretz, who chairs the council’s...
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
PLANetizen
Mountain Shuttle Could Be Revived, a Century Later
A new shuttle service could make the Angeles National Forest, a vast swath of wilderness that looms above hyper-urbanized Los Angeles County, accessible to more visitors. As Steve Scauzillo of the Los Angeles Daily News reports in an article republished in Mass Transit, the proposed Mount Wilson Express Shuttle, funded in part through efforts by U.S. Representative Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), will likely run on weekends and take passengers to the Mount Wilson Observatory, the Haramokngna American Indian Cultural Center at Red Box, Clear Creek Information Center, and trailheads at Eaton Saddle, Colby Canyon and Gould Mesa.
scvnews.com
City Announces 2022 Hiking Challenge
Grab your hiking shoes, and enjoy all that nature has to offer! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2022 Hiking Challenge! Residents are invited to hike all seven trails at our local East Walker Ranch Open Space. Bring your family and friends to enjoy our beautiful...
Coastal View
Sea Lion buried on beach, per State Parks protocol
A State Parks representative buried a sea lion at Tar Pits Beach in Carpinteria, following State Parks protocol, on Friday around 9 a.m. “Domoic acid or ‘Red Tide’ blooms in the ocean can cause significant harm or even be fatal to certain marine mammals; female sea lions are particularly susceptible to its affects,” California State Parks Channel Coast District representative Dena Bellman told CVN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California
A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
theavtimes.com
Littlerock Dam sediment removal project starts after nearly 30-year delay
PALMDALE – A dump truck filled with 10 cubic yards of sediment rolled out of the Littlerock Dam on Wednesday marking the start of a Palmdale Water District project that was postponed in the early 1990s when the federally protected arroyo toad was discovered in the area. Removal of...
oc-breeze.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Homelessness, Public Safety Debated By Candidates; Section 8 Waitlist Reopens, World Surfing Games
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas
Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding the 'low rider' culture
Los Angeles is known for many things — and as the capital of car culture, one of our city’s most celebrated pastimes and sometimes, one of the most misunderstood is cruising around town in low riders. “The SoCal Scene’s” Kelvin Washington takes a ride to see how the...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Dezeen
Photos reveal MAD's "iconic" Lucas Museum under construction in Los Angeles
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of its MAD-designed home under construction in Los Angeles and announced an opening date of 2025. Under construction alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum stadium in Exposition Park, the five-story building will be home to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it completes.
myburbank.com
Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem
Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Stop Brush Fire Near 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Firefighters in the air and on the ground stopped a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday. The Lobo Fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 24100 block of West Ventura Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was providing automatic air and ground assistance to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com
Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash
A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
Comments / 0