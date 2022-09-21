ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
PLANetizen

Mountain Shuttle Could Be Revived, a Century Later

A new shuttle service could make the Angeles National Forest, a vast swath of wilderness that looms above hyper-urbanized Los Angeles County, accessible to more visitors. As Steve Scauzillo of the Los Angeles Daily News reports in an article republished in Mass Transit, the proposed Mount Wilson Express Shuttle, funded in part through efforts by U.S. Representative Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), will likely run on weekends and take passengers to the Mount Wilson Observatory, the Haramokngna American Indian Cultural Center at Red Box, Clear Creek Information Center, and trailheads at Eaton Saddle, Colby Canyon and Gould Mesa.
scvnews.com

City Announces 2022 Hiking Challenge

Grab your hiking shoes, and enjoy all that nature has to offer! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2022 Hiking Challenge! Residents are invited to hike all seven trails at our local East Walker Ranch Open Space. Bring your family and friends to enjoy our beautiful...
Coastal View

Sea Lion buried on beach, per State Parks protocol

A State Parks representative buried a sea lion at Tar Pits Beach in Carpinteria, following State Parks protocol, on Friday around 9 a.m. “Domoic acid or ‘Red Tide’ blooms in the ocean can cause significant harm or even be fatal to certain marine mammals; female sea lions are particularly susceptible to its affects,” California State Parks Channel Coast District representative Dena Bellman told CVN.
KTLA.com

Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California

A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
oc-breeze.com

12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022

Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
KTLA

Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding the 'low rider' culture

Los Angeles is known for many things — and as the capital of car culture, one of our city’s most celebrated pastimes and sometimes, one of the most misunderstood is cruising around town in low riders. “The SoCal Scene’s” Kelvin Washington takes a ride to see how the...
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
myburbank.com

Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem

Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Stop Brush Fire Near 101 Freeway in Calabasas

Firefighters in the air and on the ground stopped a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday. The Lobo Fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 24100 block of West Ventura Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was providing automatic air and ground assistance to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com

Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash

A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
