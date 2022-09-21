Evening Briefing: Dodgers’ Maury Wills dies at 89; LA Council approves contract to create transit shelters; Cal State says it can’t afford a staff wage hike

IRVINE, Calif. — Two youth action groups advocating for stronger environmental and climate policy protested Friday, holding colorful signs at an Irvine intersection. Roughly 30 attendees stood on a grassy patch along the intersection of Culver Drive and Alton Parkway at 10 a.m., the first of two planned protests. One group, a local chapter of Fridays for the Future, hopes to influence politicians to increase climate aid to poorer countries. The other group, Reform and Sustain, had more specific local policies in mind.

