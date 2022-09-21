Mike Corbett: Pleasant Street project could have been ‘reimagined’ to not affect so many homes & businesses

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carmel’s plans for Monon Square will cost nearly $1B
The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between the two, they will equal...
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
Total Wine & More opens its doors at Hamilton Town Center
Total Wine & More opened its latest location on Thursday at the northern end of Hamilton Town Center. “We’re thrilled to offer Noblesville residents this extensive collection of wine, spirits and more,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing at Business Development at Hamilton Town Center. “Our team is always looking for new ways to be a resource to our neighbors and aim to create a unique shopping experience providing everything the community needs, all in one place.”
Train derailment leaves rail bridge heavily damaged; transit accident sends three to hospital
Two derailments occurred on Sept. 21; one happened in dramatic fashion while the other showed more of a pattern. In Lafayette, Ind., a Norfolk Southern train derailed while crossing a rail bridge over the Wabash River near South Street. The accident caused at least three rail cars to fall into the water. Hundreds of bystanders checked in on the damage. No one was hurt and the rail cars appeared to be hauling rock and scrap metal.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie drivers, first responders
MUNCIE, Ind. — Since early last week, residents, officials and commuters traveling in Muncie have been forced to find new routes amid railroad crossing closures across the city. “Infrastructure work is going to inconvenience people anyway. It’s always wonderful in the end when it’s finished and they leave, but this was not — it’s not […]
Traffic backed up at US 31 near 116th Street in Carmel
Several vehicles were involved in the accident. We'll update you as we learn more.
Help Family Promise meet $60K fundraising goal at Topgolf tourney
Family Promise of Hamilton County (FPOHC) will soon hold its fourth annual Topgolf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit families in Hamilton County experiencing housing insecurity and/or homelessness. The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. “We are excited to hold this event for the fourth year...
Some Greenfield schools dismissing early Monday due to Seara Burton's funeral
The procession will travel through Greenfield on US 40, which will make it not possible for school buses and drivers to cross the road. Students will be released at 1 p.m.
A Bison-tennial statue in Shelby County
Indiana’s Statehood Bicentennial was celebrated in 2016. The remnants of that celebration can be seen all over the state in the form of 5 feet tall fiberglass bison. The in.gov website states: “Indiana Association of United Ways was the proud sponsor of the statewide Bison-tennial Public Art Project. This legacy project helped celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday by decorating and displaying 5-foot-tall fiberglass bison with an end goal of at least one – if not a herd – of bison on display in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.” We’d seen a few around the state, and just last week we saw a newly placed one in Shelbyville.
CCHA expands Fishers office
Church Church Hittle + Antrim (CCHA), Hamilton County’s oldest law firm, is expanding its Fishers location to serve a growing client base. The Fishers location at 10765 N. Lantern Road first opened in 2008. This expansion more than doubles the previous CCHA Fishers’ footprint with newly renovated office space and client meeting rooms.
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center. The fire broke out at the Walmart Distribution Center previously located at 9590 Allpoints Parkway in Plainfield. Smoke...
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
Shelby County designated broadband ready
The Indiana Broadband Office has designated Shelby County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. “Congratulations to Shelby County for prioritizing broadband development and becoming a certified Indiana Broadband Ready Community,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. “As communities across...
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County...
