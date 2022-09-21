Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Community split on impact of charter school proposed in Carmel
Community members from Hamilton County and beyond shared their thoughts on the Valor Classical Academy charter school proposed in Carmel at a public hearing held Sept. 21 at Holiday Inn in Carmel. Nearly 30 speakers provided feedback, with more than half offering support for the school. Those in favor of...
readthereporter.com
Many concerned Carmel parents speak out at hearing over proposed Valor Classical Academy
Carmel parents, community members and school district officials filled a room Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Carmel, 251 Pennsylvania Pkwy., Carmel, for a public meeting on the proposed Valor Classical Academy. The purpose of the meeting was to collect valuable feedback on the establishment of the K-12 public...
Current Publishing
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
Current Publishing
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
WSET
Former teachers warn 'woke' politics taking over American classrooms, pushing teachers to resign
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two former teachers ultimately pushed out of their jobs for blowing the whistle about political indoctrination in American school systems spoke to The National Desk about their experiences and what this all means for future generations. Tony Kinnett, a former science director in the Indianapolis Public...
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
Current Publishing
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville student makes Mercy College honors list
Nichole Henderson of Noblesville, a senior at Mercy College of Ohio studying for a medical imaging degree, has been named to the college’s honors list. To be named on the honors list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for six to 11 credit hours.
readthereporter.com
Fishers’ own Safiya Sankari 1 of 12 U.S. students to earn pretigious ‘Rise’ scholarship
Safiya Sankari, a 2021 graduate of Eman Schools in Fishers, has been selected as one of only 100 Rise Global Winners selected worldwide from among this year’s 13,000 applicants. This honor will provide Sankari with full tuition for her entire four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, among many other lifelong benefits.
readthereporter.com
Help Family Promise meet $60K fundraising goal at Topgolf tourney
Family Promise of Hamilton County (FPOHC) will soon hold its fourth annual Topgolf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit families in Hamilton County experiencing housing insecurity and/or homelessness. The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. “We are excited to hold this event for the fourth year...
readthereporter.com
Westfield YMCA partners with police department for water safety training
Responding to dangerous situations is an accepted part of law enforcement. Officers often face life and death situations that arise in a variety of locations. Sometimes those locations include retention ponds. Unfortunately, many police officers don’t receive training in water rescues, nor do they have the equipment necessary to help drowning victims.
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
readthereporter.com
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
readthereporter.com
Fishers & Lawrence police endorse State Senator Kyle Walker
Commend Walker’s efforts to reduce crime in central Indiana. Local law enforcement organizations in Fishers and Lawrence announced their support on Wednesday for State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
readthereporter.com
Center for the Performing Arts & Ice Miller law firm announce multiyear partnership
The law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed on as the new presenting partner for Center Celebration, the principal annual fundraising event for the Center for the Performing Arts. The nonprofit Center and the Indianapolis-based firm announced the multiyear partnership in the wake of this year’s Center Celebration 2022, which took place last Friday at the Palladium and generated more than $689,000 to support the Center’s arts and educational programming. Returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, the black-tie gala was emceed by performer Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director, and included cocktails, dinner, a live auction, three after-parties with live music, and a headlining performance by acclaimed vocal group Straight No Chaser.
