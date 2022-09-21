Read full article on original website
After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure. Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida, likely making landfall as a Category 2 storm.
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Stays Abreast of Latest Technologies, Seeks Full- and Part-Time Associates
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida recently invested in a few new pieces of equipment, including some of the latest technology, allowing better service to customers and yet another reason to look to Legendary for your lawn care services. Legendary is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must...
cltampa.com
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
Locals get festive at Panama City Oktoberfest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With fall officially here, downtown Panama City transformed into little Germany this weekend. Residents took to the streets of downtown in their best lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate Oktoberfest. “My wife and I both have German heritage so anytime we can go out and dress up and drink beer and […]
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
flkeysnews.com
Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing
Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Energy Company Plans $500 Million West Virginia Industrial Campus
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway...
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Action News Jax
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
fox13news.com
Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration will make important resources available as well as support and funding sources for emergency protective measures, according to state officials. The Florida National Guard will also be activated and on standby awaiting orders, the governor said.
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
WJHG-TV
Publix Sports Park plans to expand
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening. The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park. The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that...
