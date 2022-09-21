Read full article on original website
Eliminate personal property tax
I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
West Virginia recognizes Mid-Ohio Valley adult education programs, students
CHARLESTON — Participants and programs in Wood, Jackson and Ritchie counties were among recipients of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Adult Education student and program awards presented during the Adult Education Conference last week in Charleston. Each year the Office of Adult Education with the West...
West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Proposed plant a dangerous distraction
The company Competitive Power Ventures Inc. has announced plans to build a combined-cycle natural gas power plant in West Virginia, an 1,800-megawatt facility representing a $3 billion investment that could potentially be built in Doddridge County (this is not certain). The facility would use carbon capture and storage technology made possible by expansion of what are referred to as 45Q tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. This facility, and carbon capture and storage (or carbon capture, utilization and storage, as it is often referred to) more broadly, are terrible ideas.
Op-ed: Why we recognize National Farm Safety and Health Week
Farming is not just an occupation but a way of life. A high value is placed upon the traditions that farming families have created and maintained throughout many generations. We want all farms in West Virginia to be safe and productive places to live and work. Each year since 1944,...
Vote against amendments
There are four issues on the ballot in West Virginia. We need to Vote No on issues 2 and 4. Amendment No. 2 — Property Tax Modernization Amendment Summary of Purpose: This amendment would give the state legislature the power to provide personal property exemptions for equipment and inventory directly used for business. This will take millions away from our county governments.
Education: Friends With Paws could benefit students
West Virginia students are facing challenges most earlier generations simply cannot imagine. Our state is in the same backward-looking economic slog it has been in for nearly 100 years, that’s true; but because of those decades of financial hopelessness, combined with a stubborn clinging to socio-cultural norms that should have been tossed aside eons ago, kids have it tougher.
