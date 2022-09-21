ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

roadtirement.com

New viewing deck overlooks Blue River

Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel’s plans for Monon Square will cost nearly $1B

The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between the two, they will equal...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park

The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
CARMEL, IN
Carmel, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Carmel, IN
WTHR

Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park

LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
LEBANON, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view

The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Total Wine & More opens its doors at Hamilton Town Center

Total Wine & More opened its latest location on Thursday at the northern end of Hamilton Town Center. “We’re thrilled to offer Noblesville residents this extensive collection of wine, spirits and more,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing at Business Development at Hamilton Town Center. “Our team is always looking for new ways to be a resource to our neighbors and aim to create a unique shopping experience providing everything the community needs, all in one place.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

YMCA Gives Reason for Closure

The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

A Bison-tennial statue in Shelby County

Indiana’s Statehood Bicentennial was celebrated in 2016. The remnants of that celebration can be seen all over the state in the form of 5 feet tall fiberglass bison. The in.gov website states: “Indiana Association of United Ways was the proud sponsor of the statewide Bison-tennial Public Art Project. This legacy project helped celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday by decorating and displaying 5-foot-tall fiberglass bison with an end goal of at least one – if not a herd – of bison on display in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.” We’d seen a few around the state, and just last week we saw a newly placed one in Shelbyville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville

New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands

The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield takes dining to the streets

On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE

