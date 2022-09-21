Read full article on original website

New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.

Carmel’s plans for Monon Square will cost nearly $1B
The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between the two, they will equal...

You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...

Officer Seara Burton’s Procession to Go Through Downtown Indy, Expect Delays
INDIANAPOLIS–The funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will go from Richmond west on U.S. 40 all the way to downtown Indianapolis, then to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Richmond High School. Following the funeral will be the procession to her burial...
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...

Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.

Total Wine & More opens its doors at Hamilton Town Center
Total Wine & More opened its latest location on Thursday at the northern end of Hamilton Town Center. “We’re thrilled to offer Noblesville residents this extensive collection of wine, spirits and more,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing at Business Development at Hamilton Town Center. “Our team is always looking for new ways to be a resource to our neighbors and aim to create a unique shopping experience providing everything the community needs, all in one place.”

YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...

Southside construction update
I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.

A Bison-tennial statue in Shelby County
Indiana’s Statehood Bicentennial was celebrated in 2016. The remnants of that celebration can be seen all over the state in the form of 5 feet tall fiberglass bison. The in.gov website states: “Indiana Association of United Ways was the proud sponsor of the statewide Bison-tennial Public Art Project. This legacy project helped celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday by decorating and displaying 5-foot-tall fiberglass bison with an end goal of at least one – if not a herd – of bison on display in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.” We’d seen a few around the state, and just last week we saw a newly placed one in Shelbyville.

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.

Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...

Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.

Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.

Westfield takes dining to the streets
On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie drivers, first responders
MUNCIE, Ind. — Since early last week, residents, officials and commuters traveling in Muncie have been forced to find new routes amid railroad crossing closures across the city. “Infrastructure work is going to inconvenience people anyway. It’s always wonderful in the end when it’s finished and they leave, but this was not — it’s not […]
Crane knocks power lines across I-70, causes closure near Rural and Keystone
Drivers should expect an extended closure on Interstate 70 on the city's east side after a crane knocked power lines onto the highway, according to Indiana State Police.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
