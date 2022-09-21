Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
A nutrition coach whose mission is to empower people to make small changes and choices to foster a healthier lifestyleArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Fishers food pantry asking for donations
The Come to Me Food Pantry, 9691 E. 116th St., Fishers, is seeking the following food pantry donations:. Canned meats (chicken, turkey, roast beef, salmon) Canned pasta (spaghettios etc) Canned soups. Canned vegetables. Cereal. Crackers. Gravy. Instant oatmeal. Jiffy corn muffin mix. Mac and cheese. Non–refrigerated puddings. Pancake mix/syrup.
readthereporter.com
It’s about to get wild at CrossRoads Church’s Fall Fest & chili cook-off
Wild, Wild Westfield’s Fall Fest and Premier Chili Cook-Off returns next month after a few years’ break due to COVID. This free event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and is for all people and families who want to enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon of games, food, and music.
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
readthereporter.com
Help Family Promise meet $60K fundraising goal at Topgolf tourney
Family Promise of Hamilton County (FPOHC) will soon hold its fourth annual Topgolf Tournament Fundraiser to benefit families in Hamilton County experiencing housing insecurity and/or homelessness. The event is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. “We are excited to hold this event for the fourth year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Cutler To Hold “Small Shops Celebration” Saturday 10AM to 5PM
The charming town of Cutler Indiana has more than a beautiful, covered bridge and historic Adam’s Mill as an attraction. This Saturday, September 24 is the last Saturday of the month. That means, for much of the year, downtown Cutler, Indiana rolls out the red carpet for local Artisans, handmade items, baked goods, Village Blacksmith, music, cornhole and other attractions so visitors can enjoy the “Vibe” of yesteryear’s village market.
readthereporter.com
Fishers offers many opportunities for you to beautify city
Keep Fishers Beautiful (KFB) returns next month with a weeklong celebration of volunteerism and sustainability Oct. 1 to 8. The celebration kicks off with Fall City Recycling Day at Billericay Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues throughout the week with volunteer opportunities for residents of all ages to beautify their community and neighborhood this fall.
readthereporter.com
Westfield takes dining to the streets
On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
readthereporter.com
Total Wine & More opens its doors at Hamilton Town Center
Total Wine & More opened its latest location on Thursday at the northern end of Hamilton Town Center. “We’re thrilled to offer Noblesville residents this extensive collection of wine, spirits and more,” said Leigh Reinert, Director of Marketing at Business Development at Hamilton Town Center. “Our team is always looking for new ways to be a resource to our neighbors and aim to create a unique shopping experience providing everything the community needs, all in one place.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture
Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.
readthereporter.com
Strut 2 Save Lives postponed to Oct. 16
The 2022 Strut 2 Save Lives 1K dog walk was postponed on Sept. 11 due to inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 16. More than 115 walking and pet enthusiasts are registered for the event. The walk will take place at Dr. James A. Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall...
Current Publishing
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
readthereporter.com
You’re invited to reopening of Carmel’s Meadowlark Park
The ceremony will include brief remarks from community leaders. Attendees will then have an opportunity to tour the park’s new features and amenities, including a new playground, pickleball courts, boardwalk, and more. Bottled water will be available for those in attendance. These renovations were made possible by the Clay...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Mourning the loss of a pet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the World’s smallest therapy dog passing.
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Hope been happening here’: Light of the World celebrates National Back to Church Sunday
Light of the World Christian Church made sure to create a welcoming environment for members and guests during Sunday worship service Sept. 18 for its National Back to Church Sunday service. The third Sunday of September is National Back to Church Sunday — a day to encourage friends, neighbors and...
Why Did These 3 Indiana Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That is a lot of restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. Some call it the curse of Diners, Drive-Ins,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions Club gives over 770 dictionaries to city’s third graders
The Westfield Lions Club continues a local tradition of giving every Westfield Washington Schools third grader a free dictionary. This year, more than 770 books were delivered to all elementary schools in the city. After a two-year break due to COVID, the Club reinstated this special project. Lions Club Secretary...
Comments / 0