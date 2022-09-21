A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 29, 2022, via Zoom for the Willow Creek watershed study. Registration prior to the event is required. The City of Madison will be completing a watershed study in the Willow Creek watershed (as shown below). The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations. In April 2020, the City of Madison Engineering Division contracted with MSA Professional Services to complete the watershed study and report, including an existing and proposed conditions analysis.For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.The watershed drains to the north to Lake Mendota through Willow Creek, which runs through the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus.

