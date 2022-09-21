Read full article on original website
Football: No. 3 Ohio State leads wire-to-wire, defeats Wisconsin 52-21
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the 'best we've seen' from Wisconsin Saturday
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Wisconsin Badgers
City of Madison Wisconsin
September 22: Off the Block Troy Farm pizza event
Tonight is the night for Off The Block stone-oven cooked pizza & fun activities at Troy Farm! Come get your favorite OTB pizza from 4 - 6:30pm. You can order on the spot or preorder here. Don't miss out! Occupy Madison will be offering fun activities for people of all ages, including face painting, a co-creation art project & live art creation, flower crown making, workshops, kids' activities, live music, and more. Flower bouquets will be available for purchase.
City of Madison Wisconsin
CANCELED: Learn to Play Cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League
DUE TO LOW REGISTRATION, THIS EVENT IS CANCELED. (updated 09/23/22) We hope to reschedule this event! Check back soon!. Learn to play cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League! Cornhole or sometimes called "bags" and "beanbag toss," is a game often played in a yard or at a tailgate, in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. Participants in this free class will learn the basics of the game cornhole including how to throw the flat bag and the rules of the game.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Willow Creek Watershed Study virtual meeting on Thursday, September 29th at 6:00 pm
A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 29, 2022, via Zoom for the Willow Creek watershed study. Registration prior to the event is required. The City of Madison will be completing a watershed study in the Willow Creek watershed (as shown below). The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations. In April 2020, the City of Madison Engineering Division contracted with MSA Professional Services to complete the watershed study and report, including an existing and proposed conditions analysis.For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.The watershed drains to the north to Lake Mendota through Willow Creek, which runs through the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus.
City of Madison Wisconsin
D10, Masking & Week of September 26, 2022 Meetings & Events
The link to the recording of the neighborhood meeting can be found here and the ALRC meeting can be accessed here. At the ALRC the vote was unanimous (7-0) to recommend to Council to deny the liquor license because of the Health, Safety & Welfare of the community. This decision came from having a high-density area with liquor licenses and the need for other types of businesses that center on families and children. The item will be before Council on October 11, for more information about the steps of this process please review my Sep 18 blog entry.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Week of Sept 26: COVID boosters, city budget, Fire Dept virtual recruiting event, and more
We're finishing up September with the next step in the capital budget, Public Health Madison & Dane County is expanding hours to make it easier to get the updated COVID boosters, and many other City meetings, events, and announcements. City Budget, and my proposed amendments to the capital budget. Appointments...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
Incidents listed are selected by the Officer In Charge of each shift that may have significant public interest. Incidents listed are not inclusive of all incidents. To view Calls for Services information, please visit communitycrimemap.com. Requests for information can be directed to the MPD Records Unit: (608) 266-4075. Incident Report...
