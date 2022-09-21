ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Madison Wisconsin

CANCELED: Learn to Play Cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League

DUE TO LOW REGISTRATION, THIS EVENT IS CANCELED. (updated 09/23/22) We hope to reschedule this event! Check back soon!. Learn to play cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League! Cornhole or sometimes called "bags" and "beanbag toss," is a game often played in a yard or at a tailgate, in which small bags filled with dried corn are tossed at an inclined wooden platform with a hole at one end. Participants in this free class will learn the basics of the game cornhole including how to throw the flat bag and the rules of the game.
September 22: Off the Block Troy Farm pizza event

Tonight is the night for Off The Block stone-oven cooked pizza & fun activities at Troy Farm! Come get your favorite OTB pizza from 4 - 6:30pm. You can order on the spot or preorder here. Don't miss out! Occupy Madison will be offering fun activities for people of all ages, including face painting, a co-creation art project & live art creation, flower crown making, workshops, kids' activities, live music, and more. Flower bouquets will be available for purchase.
City of Madison Wisconsin

D10, Masking & Week of September 26, 2022 Meetings & Events

The link to the recording of the neighborhood meeting can be found here and the ALRC meeting can be accessed here. At the ALRC the vote was unanimous (7-0) to recommend to Council to deny the liquor license because of the Health, Safety & Welfare of the community. This decision came from having a high-density area with liquor licenses and the need for other types of businesses that center on families and children. The item will be before Council on October 11, for more information about the steps of this process please review my Sep 18 blog entry.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

On 9/24/2022 at approximately 3:06 AM Madison Police were in the area of N. Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard a vehicle crash followed by gunshots. Officers located the crashed vehicle in the area, unoccupied, with evidence of it having been struck by gunfire. There are no signs of injuries at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
