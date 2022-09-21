The link to the recording of the neighborhood meeting can be found here and the ALRC meeting can be accessed here. At the ALRC the vote was unanimous (7-0) to recommend to Council to deny the liquor license because of the Health, Safety & Welfare of the community. This decision came from having a high-density area with liquor licenses and the need for other types of businesses that center on families and children. The item will be before Council on October 11, for more information about the steps of this process please review my Sep 18 blog entry.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO