Daily Mail

Americans are giving a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half bashing the sector and by wide margins knocking nursing homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, poll shows

Americans have given a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half criticizing the sector and by wide margins knocking care homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, pollsters say. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey on Monday found just 12 percent of respondents...
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC News

Murray focuses on drug prices in new TV ad

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is touting her efforts to lower prescription drug costs in the latest TV ad of her re-election campaign. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News, comes as Democrats across the country are working to leverage the issue in their campaigns after they passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which promises to lower drug prices, particularly for people on Medicare.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

For the Inflation Reduction Act to work, the US needs permitting reform

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) represents the largest investment in domestic clean energy in our country’s history and a major opportunity to make America a leader in the global energy transition. This historic law puts the clean energy industry on a path to produce enough clean power to fuel every home in America, employ nearly 1 million Americans by 2030, enhance grid reliability, strengthen the nation’s energy security, and keep the nation within striking distance of climate goals. We are ready to rapidly scale clean energy installation across the country. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Medicaid, VA offer opportunities, challenges for home care

ORLANDO, FL — Home care firms looking to change their payer mix increasingly are considering public programs such as Medicaid and Veterans Affairs programs. But experts warned of the promise and pitfalls of both programs at the Home Care Association of America Annual Conference this week. Billions of federal...
HEALTH SERVICES
msn.com

1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
EDUCATION
nationalinterest.org

How the Child Tax Credit Took Child Poverty to a Record Low

U.S. Census data earlier this week showed that the U.S. childhood poverty rate had reached a new all-time low of 5.2 percent in 2021. U.S. Census data earlier this week showed that the U.S. childhood poverty rate had reached a new all-time low of 5.2 percent in 2021. The childhood poverty rate surged to 27.9 percent in 1993.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Segal Survey Finds Health Care Plan Costs Experienced Steepest Climb in a Decade

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Health care spending in 2021 spiked an average of 14% per covered participant, the highest increase in a decade. The surge was primarily driven by the return of previously deferred medical care and the uptick of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, according to data released today by leading benefits and HR consulting firm Segal in its 2023 Health Plan Cost Trend Survey. In the 26 th annual survey respondents reported 2023 trend forecasts as well as actual health cost trends for 2021 for medical, prescription drug, dental and vision coverage, based on group health plan experience.
HEALTH
Industry
beckerspayer.com

Inflation Reduction Act expected to increase Medicaid drug spending

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Quit Big Oil: Our health is a stake

The answer: Both are deadly, but the industries that produce them covered up the risks to continue profiting from Americans’ addiction to their products. Both actively promoted their products even though their own scientists warned them about the dangers. Executives from both industries denied any wrongdoing while testifying before Congress.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

