NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Health care spending in 2021 spiked an average of 14% per covered participant, the highest increase in a decade. The surge was primarily driven by the return of previously deferred medical care and the uptick of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, according to data released today by leading benefits and HR consulting firm Segal in its 2023 Health Plan Cost Trend Survey. In the 26 th annual survey respondents reported 2023 trend forecasts as well as actual health cost trends for 2021 for medical, prescription drug, dental and vision coverage, based on group health plan experience.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO