Americans are giving a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half bashing the sector and by wide margins knocking nursing homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, poll shows
Americans have given a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half criticizing the sector and by wide margins knocking care homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, pollsters say. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey on Monday found just 12 percent of respondents...
Vulnerable Democrats won't say when Inflation Reduction Act will reduce inflation
For weeks, Democrats were committed to pushing a new climate and tax bill, labeled the Inflation Reduction Act, touting the legislation with claims that it would restore the economy and bring down prices, but are silent after inflation increased for yet another month. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released...
NBC News
Murray focuses on drug prices in new TV ad
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is touting her efforts to lower prescription drug costs in the latest TV ad of her re-election campaign. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News, comes as Democrats across the country are working to leverage the issue in their campaigns after they passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which promises to lower drug prices, particularly for people on Medicare.
For the Inflation Reduction Act to work, the US needs permitting reform
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) represents the largest investment in domestic clean energy in our country’s history and a major opportunity to make America a leader in the global energy transition. This historic law puts the clean energy industry on a path to produce enough clean power to fuel every home in America, employ nearly 1 million Americans by 2030, enhance grid reliability, strengthen the nation’s energy security, and keep the nation within striking distance of climate goals. We are ready to rapidly scale clean energy installation across the country.
Inflation Could Result in Additional $370B in Healthcare Costs by 2027
– McKinsey & Company’s latest report reveals inflation could result in $370 billion in an additional increase above the baseline in healthcare costs by 2027, causing the government, employers and consumers to burden the cost. – The piece showcases the impact healthcare inflation will have over the next five...
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Democrats want to bring back Biden's child tax credit soon — and a new report shows it was a huge success in fighting child poverty
Stimulus checks and federal unemployment benefits dented poverty last year, in addition to the monthly child allowance that expired.
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter's inflation rate. For...
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid, VA offer opportunities, challenges for home care
ORLANDO, FL — Home care firms looking to change their payer mix increasingly are considering public programs such as Medicaid and Veterans Affairs programs. But experts warned of the promise and pitfalls of both programs at the Home Care Association of America Annual Conference this week. Billions of federal...
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
Most Americans now say they are feeling the sting of inflation in their finances
A majority of Americans said last month that price increases were causing financial hardship for their households, a Gallup survey released this week found. That share, 56%, is up from 49% in January and 45% in November 2021. It includes 12% of respondents who described the hardship as "severe" and 44% who called it "moderate."
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 16, 2022. The intent of which is to lower inflation by
nationalinterest.org
How the Child Tax Credit Took Child Poverty to a Record Low
U.S. Census data earlier this week showed that the U.S. childhood poverty rate had reached a new all-time low of 5.2 percent in 2021. U.S. Census data earlier this week showed that the U.S. childhood poverty rate had reached a new all-time low of 5.2 percent in 2021. The childhood poverty rate surged to 27.9 percent in 1993.
Segal Survey Finds Health Care Plan Costs Experienced Steepest Climb in a Decade
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Health care spending in 2021 spiked an average of 14% per covered participant, the highest increase in a decade. The surge was primarily driven by the return of previously deferred medical care and the uptick of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, according to data released today by leading benefits and HR consulting firm Segal in its 2023 Health Plan Cost Trend Survey. In the 26 th annual survey respondents reported 2023 trend forecasts as well as actual health cost trends for 2021 for medical, prescription drug, dental and vision coverage, based on group health plan experience.
Inflation Continues To Rise — But For Some, It Isn't All Bad News
The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released yesterday, and although there was some good news, overall the economic picture remains cloudy for Americans just trying to make ends meet. The CPI is an index that tracks the prices of a number of goods and services — from, say, the...
beckerspayer.com
Inflation Reduction Act expected to increase Medicaid drug spending
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
Quit Big Oil: Our health is a stake
The answer: Both are deadly, but the industries that produce them covered up the risks to continue profiting from Americans’ addiction to their products. Both actively promoted their products even though their own scientists warned them about the dangers. Executives from both industries denied any wrongdoing while testifying before Congress.
CNBC
Inflation Reduction Act's expanded biofuel incentives raise concerns about fraud
Among the historic climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act are expanded incentives for producing biofuels like ethanol. The new law builds on existing credits for renewable fuels, but it doesn't add any new protections against fraud in the program. One of the most notorious scams involved members of a...
