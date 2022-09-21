ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major

The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheriff’s Office to hold second Sniff & Rescue bloodhound seminar

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will play host to the second annual bloodhound seminar from Sept. 25 to 29. With over 18 teams from across the United States attending, this training offers over 40 hours of fieldwork for these handler and K-9 duos. “Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has this...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers & Lawrence police endorse State Senator Kyle Walker

Commend Walker’s efforts to reduce crime in central Indiana. Local law enforcement organizations in Fishers and Lawrence announced their support on Wednesday for State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Hamilton County Sheriff
FOX59

Larry Taylor found guilty of murder in Amanda Blackburn case

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly seven years have passed since a pastor’s wife was murdered during a robbery spree. Now, the man investigators say fired the gun that killed Amanda Blackburn has been found guilty after a bench trial. Judge Grant Hawkins convicted Larry Taylor on multiple charges, including murder. Other guilty counts: burglary, burglary with serious […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves three people injured

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
CASS COUNTY, IN
stnonline.com

Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus

An Anderson, Indiana middle school student was struck by a truck Wednesday morning while waiting for her school bus, reported Yahoo News. According to the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck. The truck was driven...
ANDERSON, IN
WRBI Radio

Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WESTPORT, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...

Comments / 0

Community Policy