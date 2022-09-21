Read full article on original website
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Sheriff’s Office to hold second Sniff & Rescue bloodhound seminar
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will play host to the second annual bloodhound seminar from Sept. 25 to 29. With over 18 teams from across the United States attending, this training offers over 40 hours of fieldwork for these handler and K-9 duos. “Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has this...
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
Madison Co. Prosecutor responds to Carl Boards' request for out-of-county trial
The Madison County Prosecutor has responded to a request by the accused killer of an Elwood police officer to have the trial held in another county on grounds of possible jury bias.
Fishers & Lawrence police endorse State Senator Kyle Walker
Commend Walker’s efforts to reduce crime in central Indiana. Local law enforcement organizations in Fishers and Lawrence announced their support on Wednesday for State Senator Kyle Walker in his re-election campaign for Senate District 31. Senate District 31 encompasses parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, including all of Fishers and part of Lawrence.
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Some Greenfield schools dismissing early Monday due to Seara Burton's funeral
The procession will travel through Greenfield on US 40, which will make it not possible for school buses and drivers to cross the road. Students will be released at 1 p.m.
Larry Taylor found guilty of murder in Amanda Blackburn case
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly seven years have passed since a pastor’s wife was murdered during a robbery spree. Now, the man investigators say fired the gun that killed Amanda Blackburn has been found guilty after a bench trial. Judge Grant Hawkins convicted Larry Taylor on multiple charges, including murder. Other guilty counts: burglary, burglary with serious […]
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center.
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Suspect in Tipton man's shooting death released ahead of trial
A judge has ordered that the suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man be released from jail ahead of his trial, court records show.
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus
An Anderson, Indiana middle school student was struck by a truck Wednesday morning while waiting for her school bus, reported Yahoo News. According to the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck. The truck was driven...
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
Indiana Supreme Court to consider appeal for Gas City woman sentenced to life for killing stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has decided to consider the appeal of an Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, and strangulation in connection […]
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
