College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 5
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll College football rankings: Predicting the ...
Cal's Entire Offense on Display in 49-31 Triumph Over Arizona
The Bears got contributions everywhere, powered by a revamped offensive line.
Recap of Stanford's loss against No. 18 Washington
The Cardinal struggled mightily against Washington dropping their second straight game
Huskies Take Down Stanford 40-22 in Conference Opener
The UW runs its record to 4-0 under new coach Kalen DeBoer.
