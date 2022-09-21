9-20 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Sweeps Brookville; Covert and Sankey Share Medalist Honors in Moniteau Girls Golf Win

Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
Wagner Throws Five More TD Passes as Redbank Valley Wins Shootout Over Ridgway; Keystone Offense Rolls in Triumph Over Smethport
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Redbank Valley football team can put up points in a hurry. The Bulldogs needed every last one of them on the road on Friday night against Ridgway. (Photo by Madison McFarland) Cam Wagner threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns. Aiden Ortz caught seven...
D9Sports.com
Union/A-C Valley Utilizes Ground Game to Cruise to 37-19 Victory Over Kane
RIMERSBURG (EYT/D9) — Under the lights, at home, and in primetime as part of the Kerle Tire Game of the Week, Union/A-C Valley rolled to a 37-19 victory over visiting Kane at Vidunas Stadium on Friday night. (Above, Dawson Camper breaks into the open field for Union/A-C Valley against...
D9Sports.com
Central Clarion Takes Care of Business on Long Road Trip to Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Long road trips can sometimes be kyptonite for visiting teams. Not so for Central Clarion. The Wildcats took the long journey north to Bradford, built a 35-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 48-7 victory to move to 5-0. “We actually came out...
D9Sports.com
Week 5 Football Scores Powered by Eric Shick Insurance
High School Football Scores powered by Eric Shick Insurance. High school football scores on D9Sports.com are brought to you by Eric Shick Insurance of New Bethlehem, Pa. Call 814-275-2210 today or click here for more information.
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
explore venango
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
paonlinecasino.com
PA Lottery Players Continue Winning, Connect On Two Massive $3 Million Jackpots In September
Life can change in an instant. And that holds true for the PA Lottery, where million-dollar jackpots can appear in a matter of moments. Evidence of that arrived again this month, with two lottery players from Pennsylvania claiming $3 million jackpots. One player took home the windfall thanks to the...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
explore venango
Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268
HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
wtae.com
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
Multiple injuries in 2-car crash in St. Clair
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of two-car crash at the eastern tip of Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon, according to county 911 officials. Emergency crews responded to Route 711 and Kuvinka Lane in St. Clair Township at 4:20 p.m., for a report of a two-car crash with injuries.
Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township
PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
German music, stein-holding contest highlight Vandergrift's Oktoberfest
Beer flowed and brats sizzled Saturday during Vandergrift’s first-ever Bavarian-themed craft fair. Oktoberfest, co-sponsored by Allusion Brewing Co. and the Vandergrift Business Association, transformed portions of Grant and Columbia avenues into a lively celebration complete with authentic German music, dancing and a stein-holding contest. “We’re hoping to do our...
explore venango
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
