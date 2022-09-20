Slide 1 of 7: It's easy to get distracted and rush through life. Between constant smartphone notifications, work emails, family obligations, and the never-ending scroll on social media, it's no wonder the world is constantly operating in a state of hurry. Unfortunately, our eating habits tend to reflect that. With numerous fast food options and the ability to order anything you want with the click of a button, our meals are just as rushed as the rest of our life, which ultimately causes distress to our bodies. To start a mindful eating practice of your own, Thistle compiled six tips for eating more mindfully from a variety of experts and news sources. Mindful eating is a practice that helps minimize the constant stream of responsibilities we deal with day-to-day while we eat. Instead of shoveling food into your mouth at your desk, mindful eating challenges you to slow down, take a break, and focus on the food in front of you. This practice can benefit digestion, lead to wiser food choices, and help with identifying your satiety (i.e., fullness) cues. It's important to note that mindful eating doesn't replace traditional treatments for conditions such as eating disorders. It is also not seen as a weight loss strategy on its own, but can help complement a weight loss program if someone wants to change their eating habits and lose weight in the long term.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO