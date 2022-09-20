Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado to improve food stamp customer service with $500,000 federal grant
The Colorado Department of Human Services was awarded $517,961 on Thursday to improve efficiency in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase food. With this grant, Colorado plans to build an interactive voice response system that SNAP customers can talk to via call or text to provide personalized information and answer general frequently asked questions.
yellowscene.com
Bidding wars and price hikes: Are New York renting realities coming to Denver?
DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
How Much Does It Cost To Drive In the Left Lane In Colorado?
Have you ever thought about how much it might cost to drive in the left lane in Colorado?. Why would you even have that thought? It doesn't cost anything to drive in Colorado unless you are in an express lane or toll road. Right? Well, it depends. How much it...
kiowacountyindependent.com
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes
There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis taketh away tax credits — and giveth to others
On Monday, Independence Institute, where I serve as the director of the Fiscal Policy Center, published my latest report, which reveals that Gov. Jared Polis broke an important campaign pledge to reduce special-interest tax benefits. In fact, the report demonstrates that he increased such benefits by $640 million over 10 years.
Key tax deadline is last chance to get your TABOR check
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, 91% of the checks sent out to Colorado taxpayers have been cashed, as a key tax deadline approaches.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
lamarledger.com
It’s chile-roasting season: Here’s what to know about this year’s crop of Pueblo peppers
Farmers across southeastern Colorado don’t know in April what their Mirasol peppers — more commonly known around here as Pueblo chiles — will taste like when it’s time to harvest them in late summer. There’s too much outside of the farmers’ control, namely, the weather, but they irrigate the crops, cross their fingers and hope that come September — prime pepper-picking season — that what they pluck from the field are plentiful, meaty and, of course, spicy.
KATV
How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions has gone up.
Akron Leader Publications
Copley officer earns award
COPLEY — The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) announced Sarah Shendy, a 14-year member of the Copley Police Department and director of the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, is a 40 Under 40 Award recipient for 2022. The 40 Under 40 Award program recognizes 40 international law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. The award winners will be recognized Oct. 17 at the IACP annual conference in Dallas. Shendy, a Muslim-American whose family came to the U.S. from Egypt when she was 6 years old, was one of 16 members selected to serve on the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020. She has also served as a subject-matter expert for the Community Diversity and Procedural Justice Committee with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. In addition, she serves as the Copley Police Department’s terrorism liaison officer and has designed and facilitated training for law enforcement officers and other public service employees on more effective ways to interact with Middle Eastern populations. Shendy has bachelor and master’s degrees in criminal justice, with a focus on global issues and juvenile justice.
