California State

Colorado to improve food stamp customer service with $500,000 federal grant

The Colorado Department of Human Services was awarded $517,961 on Thursday to improve efficiency in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase food. With this grant, Colorado plans to build an interactive voice response system that SNAP customers can talk to via call or text to provide personalized information and answer general frequently asked questions.
COLORADO STATE
Bidding wars and price hikes: Are New York renting realities coming to Denver?

DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
DENVER, CO
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes

There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
EADS, CO
Polis taketh away tax credits — and giveth to others

On Monday, Independence Institute, where I serve as the director of the Fiscal Policy Center, published my latest report, which reveals that Gov. Jared Polis broke an important campaign pledge to reduce special-interest tax benefits. In fact, the report demonstrates that he increased such benefits by $640 million over 10 years.
COLORADO STATE
It’s chile-roasting season: Here’s what to know about this year’s crop of Pueblo peppers

Farmers across southeastern Colorado don’t know in April what their Mirasol peppers — more commonly known around here as Pueblo chiles — will taste like when it’s time to harvest them in late summer. There’s too much outside of the farmers’ control, namely, the weather, but they irrigate the crops, cross their fingers and hope that come September — prime pepper-picking season — that what they pluck from the field are plentiful, meaty and, of course, spicy.
PUEBLO, CO
How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions has gone up.
ARKANSAS STATE
Copley officer earns award

COPLEY — The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) announced Sarah Shendy, a 14-year member of the Copley Police Department and director of the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, is a 40 Under 40 Award recipient for 2022. The 40 Under 40 Award program recognizes 40 international law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. The award winners will be recognized Oct. 17 at the IACP annual conference in Dallas. Shendy, a Muslim-American whose family came to the U.S. from Egypt when she was 6 years old, was one of 16 members selected to serve on the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020. She has also served as a subject-matter expert for the Community Diversity and Procedural Justice Committee with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. In addition, she serves as the Copley Police Department’s terrorism liaison officer and has designed and facilitated training for law enforcement officers and other public service employees on more effective ways to interact with Middle Eastern populations. Shendy has bachelor and master’s degrees in criminal justice, with a focus on global issues and juvenile justice.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
