Government Technology
Technology Forecast to Be a Key Driver in State’s Economy
California saw solid gains in leisure and hospitality, health care, social services, technology and construction in 2021, and the state's economy will be further strengthened by increased defense spending and ongoing demand for technology, a new report says. The latest UCLA Anderson Forecast warns that the state faces economic...
Government Technology
Michigan’s Response to Pandemic Given Mixed Reviews
(TNS) - Despite loud criticism, Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall "well-coordinated" across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. "Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented...
Government Technology
Technology Department Schedules Broadband Meetings
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. High-speed Internet is the theme of some upcoming meetings involving state agencies. The latest edition of the California...
Government Technology
State Hospitals’ Top Technology Chief Joins Private Sector
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The chief information officer for the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) has left state government for a...
Government Technology
Departments Seeking Candidates for Executive, Security Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments of state government are recruiting for key IT leadership positions. The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking...
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: SoCal CIO on Customer Experience, Move to Digital
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California's ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Florida Gov. DeSantis Puts $3M Toward Cybersecurity, IT Training
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $3 million investment toward the Florida Department of Education's Cyber and IT Pathways Grant program. The money is part of a larger $30 million push aimed at growing the state's high-tech workforce along the Space Coast. Established in March, the Cyber...
Government Technology
State Department in Early Stages of IT Project
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The department responsible for serving as the state's business manager wants to hear from IT companies regarding a...
Government Technology
Coastal Areas of Alaska Declared a Disaster
How bad is it in Alaska following the coastal storms that impacted that state? Bad enough that the FEMA Region 10 administrator got on a plane to travel to that state versus coming to an emergency management conference. Alaska did get significantly impacted by a coastal storm that had high...
Government Technology
Minnesota Closes Out One AV Shuttle Project, Opens Two More
As Minnesota concludes one autonomous shuttle pilot project, two others continue to explore how the technology can expand transportation options. The Med City Mover concluded its yearlong project in Rochester at the end of August, transporting some 3,000 passengers along its roughly 1.5-mile route in downtown, serving the Mayo Clinic.
Government Technology
Slalom Names Senior Marketing Manager
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Sales and marketing professional Ceren Oney has joined Slalom as a senior marketing manager for the company's U.S...
Government Technology
Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum
(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
Government Technology
Agencies Seek Project Director, Lead Architect, Information Security Officer
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Three state agencies are recruiting for specialty leadership positions involving technology. The California Department of Social Services is...
Government Technology
Indiana Police Departments Launch New Apps to Fight Crime
(TNS) — If you see something, say something. It's one of the biggest messages local police departments want the public to know. And now for Howard County residents, it's pretty much all just a click away. Back around July, the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office each...
