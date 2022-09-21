SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the second straight week, the University of Virginia football team had a chance to pull out a last-minute victory. This time the Cavaliers fell short. After falling behind 16-0 at the break Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, Virginia rallied for three second-half touchdowns and took a 20-19 lead over Syracuse with 5:51 to play.

