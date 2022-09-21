Read full article on original website
Only uncontested races locally for upcoming Nov. 8 general election
There are no local contested races in Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 general election, according to Jill Ozuna, Montgomery County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections. Charla A. Scmid is running unopposed for Supervisor District 1; Michael Olson is running unopposed for Supervisor District 2 and Mark L. Peterson is running unopposed for Supervisor District 4.
Two Inmates From CCC-O Escape
Two inmates have gone missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was...
Minden Man Sentenced for Bank Fraud Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 60-year-old Stewart Jerome Messerschmidt, of Minden, was sentenced on Tuesday to two months in prison followed by five years of Supervised Release following his plea to a charge of bank fraud. Messerschmidt made false statements to...
Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation
(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
Auditors group battles election misinformation
(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
Terry, Mertz sworn in as Red Oak police officers
(Red Oak) -- Two new faces have joined the Red Oak Police Department. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius delivered the oath of office to Officer Dustin Terry, one of two new full-time officers, alongside John Mertz, to be formally welcomed into the department at Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting. Terry, a Shenandoah native, was recently hired full-time after serving as a reserve officer and will soon attend the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Meanwhile, Mertz, a Red Oak native, who also joined initially as a reserve officer, recently completed his time with the academy in Johnston. After some departures from the department, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the two new hires bring his full-time staff back to full capacity.
3 arrested in Iowa for alleged police certification lies
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Louisville woman sentenced for federal meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Cass County woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court on a meth-related conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 43-year-old Julie Wilkening, of Louisville, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After her release from prison,...
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
2 suspects face multiple charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects are in custody following their Thursday morning arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas of Omaha and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn of Council Bluffs were arrested on Ingrum Avenue near Glenwood shortly before 7:25 a.m. Authorities say both Thomas and Klahn were charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing 1st offense.
Omaha man sentenced to three years for firearm possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, an Omaha man was sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney announced that 31-year-old Tyshown Ashley was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. District Judge...
Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Traffic and Drug Possession Charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Council Bluffs man following a traffic stop early this morning. Officers conducted the traffic stop at Highway 48 and Ratliff Road at 1:40 a.m. During the investigation, Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago, for driving under suspension, possessing drug paraphernalia, OWI 1st, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Officers transported Desantiago to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor in western Iowa
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor Thursday evening in Shelby County. Timothy Steve McFarland, 33, of Emerson was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when a tractor operated by a Manilla man pulled out in front of him, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report. McFarland collided with the tractor while it was attempting to turn south on the highway, according to the report.
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
