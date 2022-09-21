(Red Oak) -- Two new faces have joined the Red Oak Police Department. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius delivered the oath of office to Officer Dustin Terry, one of two new full-time officers, alongside John Mertz, to be formally welcomed into the department at Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting. Terry, a Shenandoah native, was recently hired full-time after serving as a reserve officer and will soon attend the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Meanwhile, Mertz, a Red Oak native, who also joined initially as a reserve officer, recently completed his time with the academy in Johnston. After some departures from the department, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the two new hires bring his full-time staff back to full capacity.

RED OAK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO