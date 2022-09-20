Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to access the Modern Warfare 2 beta on Steam
After three years, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived for all platforms. This means that if you’re gaming on PC, you’ll be able to download the open beta for the long-awaited first-person shooter on Steam. For PC users, open beta early access is from Thursday,...
dotesports.com
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working’ error 0xC0000005 in Modern Warfare 2 beta
Modern Warfare 2’s beta is here. With the game scheduled for an Oct. 28 release, the beta can be considered one of the final stress tests. Not only do the players get to enjoy the latest Call of Duty experience ahead of its release, but they can also help the developers spot new bugs and errors. From server-related errors to in-game file inconsistencies, players can run into various hiccups through beta stages—and the “Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working” error 0xC0000005 is one of them.
dotesports.com
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
dotesports.com
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
dotesports.com
Valve introduces Steam Charts, a real-time player base tracking feature
External steam player count calculators are a thing of the past, as Valve finally integrates their own player counter in Steam. Steam provides an almost unlimited amount of games for players to access, with Valve being the man behind the curtain. This new-look Steam chart calculator, unveiled on Sept. 22,...
dotesports.com
Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users
Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest, with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles—but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.
dotesports.com
Microsoft CEO welcomes competition with Sony, is confident in Activision Blizzard getting approved
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella is confident Microsoft will get approval for its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and welcomes competition with Sony. Microsoft’s $68.7 billion megadeal to acquire Activision Blizzard has become one of the primary talking points in the tech industry due to its size, as...
dotesports.com
Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?
Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s beta arrived on PC yesterday, and so did the hackers
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made its way to PC and Xbox yesterday—and it looks like hackers have arrived, too. Several posts on social media like TikTok have appeared online, showing players using hacks in the beta. The videos include wallhacks and aimbots, turning the offending player into an unstoppable cheater.
