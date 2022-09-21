Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
Separate parent groups rally for and against Greenwich School District's curriculum
Two groups of parents rallied in Greenwich on Thursday before a Board of Education meeting over the school's curriculum.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
WCAX
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro family is suing the Windham Southeast School District after they say their son was vaccinated at a school clinic against their wishes. According to court documents, the clinic happened last November at the Academy School in Brattleboro. The complaint states that the Politella family’s six-year-old son was mistaken for another student and was vaccinated without the family’s consent. The family’s lawyer says after negotiations failed with the school district and the state, the family filed suit. The family accuses the school of gross negligence and says the vaccination caused great emotional harm.
Pittsfield resident competes on ‘LEGO Masters’ season 3
On Wednesday night, season three of LEGO Masters premiered on FOX. One of those contestants, Erin Laundry, is representing Berkshire County.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Festivals, Concerts, and More
Berkshire County has a variety of events this weekend including festivals, car shows, concerts, and more. Lenox Apple Squeeze returns this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 until 5 p.m. throughout downtown Lenox. This free event will feature live music, magic, kids carnival with hayrides, and more. Complete line up of...
‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today
The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall. Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
Bennington town pool nears re-opening
Bennington residents could be splashing into October, with Town officials nearing completion of their overhaul at the Recreation Center pool.
WCAX
2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
iBerkshires.com
Starbucks Proposed on Pittsfield-Lenox Road
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city currently has three Starbucks — all of which are condensed in Berkshire Crossing. That may be about to change. The Community Development Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a site plan from Jamasan Hotel Management for the construction of a coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St., next to Guido's Fresh Marketplace.
New Jamaican cafe opens in Bennington
Island Flavor, a Jamaican cafe, has opened on Main Street in Bennington. The eatery had a soft opening the week of September 12, and its grand opening is scheduled for September 26 at 11:30 a.m.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Restored building creates necessary apartments
A foreclosed building was acquired by Albany Clinton Redevelopment from Albany County Land Bank. In March 2021, work began on restoring the building starting the $1.2 million project.
Berkshire Medical Center recoups COVID-19 operating costs
Berkshire Medical Center will be reimbursed for increased operation costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
WNYT
Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business
TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
Downtown Pittsfield to host Halloween festival
Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a Halloween festival titled "Downtown Pittsfield... It's Alive" on Friday, October 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival offers activities for all ages with games, vendors, and more.
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
