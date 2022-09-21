Read full article on original website
WTAP
Local hospital implements potentially life-saving critical care ambulances
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Give Blood: Your donation will make a difference
Tired of being asked to give blood? Imagine being the person lying in a hospital bed hoping there is enough of your particular blood type on hand to provide the care you need. The demand for donated blood and plasma does not go away after a large donation event or surge of donors because of the last special incentive. It is constant.
WSAZ
8th annual We Can Climb in Kanawha State Forest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend, you can head to the great outdoors for a great cause. The 8th annual We Can Climb 2.5 mile hike and 5k trail run is coming to Kanawha State Forest on Saturday, Sept. 24. Steve Bishop and Dr. Sharon Istfan stopped by First Look...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Daphne Vanfossen aspires to help others in her community
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Daphne Vanfossen enjoys working in her community at the Salvation Army. “I get to see new people every day who come and go. I get to see some people who live in the shelter and see them as they get new jobs, get apartments and kind of achieve new things,” she said. “I’ve already met a few wonderful people.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia recognizes Mid-Ohio Valley adult education programs, students
CHARLESTON — Participants and programs in Wood, Jackson and Ritchie counties were among recipients of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Adult Education student and program awards presented during the Adult Education Conference last week in Charleston. Each year the Office of Adult Education with the West...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County raising fund with concert
MARIETTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is fundraising to make Garrett Scott’s dream into a reality. Scott was a Marietta High School graduate who began his career at the BGCWC in April 2014. He joined the organization as the Game Room Coordinator and became the Teen Coordinator in 2016, where he spent the next five years encouraging others to go after their dreams.
1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State University Board of Governors welcomes new members
GLENVILLE — Two new members have joined the Glenville State University Board of Governors members, Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan. Durbin and Morgan were appointed by Gov. Jim Justice. Durbin is the executive vice president for finance and administration/chief financial officer for the University of Louisville and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
General aviation community meets with Wood County Airport Authority
WILLIAMSTOWN — Members of the general aviation community raised concerns and questions about service, maintenance and development at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Thursday morning during a meeting of the Wood County Airport Authority. More than 20 pilots, business owners and other interested parties gathered for the authority’s regular...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Children’s Gala
This weekend we will celebrate the grand opening of the state’s preeminent healthcare facility for kids — WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown. WVU Medicine Children’s strives to improve the lives of newborns, children, teens, young adults, and women throughout West Virginia and the region, delivering hope and healing along the way. The new WVU Medicine Children’s is a fully-integrated facility that will provide specialized, high-level care to our state and surrounding areas.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce plating up annual dinner
BELPRE — The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 84th annual dinner, “Marvels of Marketing,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center, 1500 Grand Central Ave., Vienna. Social Hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, guest speaker Scott McAfee and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission agrees to property cleanup
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission agreed to clean up a piece of property on Rising Sun Ridge Road. The commission met with the owners of the property during Thursday’s meeting. The property, located at 15 Rising Sun Ridge Road, Parkersburg, has had various vehicles and trash on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
STEAM Ahead: Jackson Middle School students tackle challenge
VIENNA — Jackson Middle School seventh graders received some hands-on experience with engineering and problem solving Thursday as part of a STEAM program through the Technical Assistance Center at West Virginia University. Angela McDaniel, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) specialist with the West Virginia Department of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington State Community College student breathes easier with solid strategy for future
MARIETTA — With a respiratory therapy degree, Washington State Community College Student of the Month Ethan Lantz of Parkersburg is laying the foundation for his future. He’s committed himself to nine years of education in pursuit of his dream to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Lantz has a strategy for becoming a CRNA and he’s nearing completion of phase one, an associate degree in respiratory therapy. After he’s accepted into Washington State’s associate degree nursing program, he will begin phase two, followed immediately by earning his bachelor’s in nursing, phase three.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Op-ed: Why we recognize National Farm Safety and Health Week
Farming is not just an occupation but a way of life. A high value is placed upon the traditions that farming families have created and maintained throughout many generations. We want all farms in West Virginia to be safe and productive places to live and work. Each year since 1944,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Diane R. McCoy
Diane R. McCoy, 74, of Belpre, Ohio, was called home Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Diane’s life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends, one hour prior to services at the church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Trinity Episcopal Used Book Sale will be returning this year following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but will be taking place slightly earlier than usual. Instead of being held during the first week of November, this year’s sale has been moved forward a month...
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
wchstv.com
Town Center value, parking garage taxes topics at Kanawha County Commission meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The value of the Charleston Town Center and questions about taxes on the parking garage next to the mall were discussed Thursday at the Kanawha County Commission meeting. Jim Hull, the mall's owner, approved last year's assessment on the Town Center, but now Hull wants...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eddie Allen Nutter
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m., Sept. 27, 2022, at Tri-City Baptist Church with Pastors Joe Ward and Alan Farley officiating. Burial, Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 26, at Tri-City Baptist Church and one hour prior to services.
