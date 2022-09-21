MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fifth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 36, Morgantown 33 — The Applemen (4-1) erased a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Morgantown (3-1) in a contest that was close throughout. Bayden Hartman rushed for three touchdowns for Musselman and Brayden Miller had the game-winning touchdown reception for the Applemen.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO