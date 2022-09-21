ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Logan Wildcats

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A swagger is back around the Logan High School football program. “Everybody thinks of Logan football as not really a football school, but I think we’re turning into one,” senior receiver Aiden Slack said. “We’re surprising a lot of people.”. Last season,...
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

Roundup: Musselman outlasts Morgantown; Independence & Greenbrier West cruise again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fifth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 36, Morgantown 33 — The Applemen (4-1) erased a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Morgantown (3-1) in a contest that was close throughout. Bayden Hartman rushed for three touchdowns for Musselman and Brayden Miller had the game-winning touchdown reception for the Applemen.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bennett
Lootpress

Prep Football: Oak Hill rolls past Ripley

Oak Hill – Oak Hill’s seldom used passing attack was efficient and lethal Friday as the Red Devils combined to complete seven of their eight passing attempts for 130 yards and three touchdowns, rolling to a 54-14 win against Ripley in Oak Hill. Ethan Vargo-Thomas was the primary...
OAK HILL, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta sneaks by Parkersburg, 1-0

DEVOLA — Marietta’s offense threw everything but the kitchen sink during the first half of Thursday’s high school boys soccer match, and Parkersburg junior keeper Aiden Merritt was up to the task each time. After stuffing two attempts inside the box on the same breakaway by Mac...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy