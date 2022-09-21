Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Logan Wildcats
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A swagger is back around the Logan High School football program. “Everybody thinks of Logan football as not really a football school, but I think we’re turning into one,” senior receiver Aiden Slack said. “We’re surprising a lot of people.”. Last season,...
Game of the Week: Parkersburg @ Cabell Midland
It's week five of the West Virginia high school football season, and this week our 13 Sports Zone Game of the Week was Parkersburg at Cabell Midland.
Metro News
Roundup: Musselman outlasts Morgantown; Independence & Greenbrier West cruise again
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fifth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 36, Morgantown 33 — The Applemen (4-1) erased a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Morgantown (3-1) in a contest that was close throughout. Bayden Hartman rushed for three touchdowns for Musselman and Brayden Miller had the game-winning touchdown reception for the Applemen.
Lexington edges Ashland for North Central Ohio Girls Golf League title
The final three holes of the North Central Ohio Girls Golf League (NCOGGL) Championship usually determine the overall team champion, and Saturday morning at Brookside Golf Course in Ashland was no different. Lexington’s A team, led by overall medalist Hannah Smith, fired a 353 to stay ahead of Ashland (360)...
Prep Football: Oak Hill rolls past Ripley
Oak Hill – Oak Hill’s seldom used passing attack was efficient and lethal Friday as the Red Devils combined to complete seven of their eight passing attempts for 130 yards and three touchdowns, rolling to a 54-14 win against Ripley in Oak Hill. Ethan Vargo-Thomas was the primary...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta sneaks by Parkersburg, 1-0
DEVOLA — Marietta’s offense threw everything but the kitchen sink during the first half of Thursday’s high school boys soccer match, and Parkersburg junior keeper Aiden Merritt was up to the task each time. After stuffing two attempts inside the box on the same breakaway by Mac...
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, September 22
Team scores: 1. Hiland 323, 2. Sandy Valley 335, 3. Garaway 340, 4. Indian Valley 354, 5. Strasburg 357, 6. Conotton Valley 362, 7. Malvern 366, 8. Buckeye Trail 373, 9. East Canton, Claymont 390, 11. Ridgewood 403, 12. Tusky Valley 459, 13. Tuscarawas Central Catholic 463, Newcomerstown no team score.
