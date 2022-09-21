Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eddie Allen Nutter
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m., Sept. 27, 2022, at Tri-City Baptist Church with Pastors Joe Ward and Alan Farley officiating. Burial, Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 26, at Tri-City Baptist Church and one hour prior to services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Raymond Charles Fischer Jr.
Raymond Charles Fischer Jr., 87, of Belpre, passed away Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gary Cecil Bennett
Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away Sept. 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James Howard Ball
James Howard Ball, 75, of Stockport, Ohio, died Sept. 21, 2022, at his residence. James was born March 5, 1947, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and was the son of the late Howard E. Ball and Lillian Marjorie Sharp Barker. James was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Diane R. McCoy
Diane R. McCoy, 74, of Belpre, Ohio, was called home Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Diane’s life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends, one hour prior to services at the church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
N. Jean Smith
Naomi Jean Smith, 94, of Parkersburg, passed away September 18, 2022, at Ellison Inn at Marietta. She was born on July 31, 1928, in Central Station, WV, the daughter of the late James F. and Anna Milbauer McCullough. Jean’s faith was an important part of her life and she was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald G. Peggs
Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away Sept. 20, 2022. There will be no visitation or service at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Peggs family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alice F. Gardner
Alice F. Gardner, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Julia Tebay Caplinger
Julia Tebay Caplinger, 84, breathed her last on Sept. 17, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV. She is the daughter of Lillian Peters Tebay and Robert Kent Tebay SR. Graduated from PHS and attended WVU. She graduated with a BS and Master’s Degrees in mathematics. Her husband, Wayne Caplinger and Julia moved to Pleasantville, NY where she taught HS mathematics for five years. They then moved to Richland, WA where she taught high school mathematics at Kennewick H.S. for sixteen years. She was awarded the Outstanding HS teacher of the year in 1985 by the State of WA for her development of advanced placement classes used for college credit. In Richland, at the Joint Center for Graduate Studies she studied Computer Science for a Master’s Degree and began work at the Battelle Memorial Institute where she conducted classified research for the U.S. Navy. With her husband they moved to Carlsbad, NM 1990. They were employed by the Westinghouse Nuclear Depository Pilot facility and Julia managed the Information Technology Dept for that Westinghouse Division. In 2000 she and her husband retired and moved near Bellingham, WA to a beautiful home with a fabulous view of the ocean and the San Juan islands. Both were accomplished cross-country skiers and skilled whitewater and ocean kayakers. She is survived by her husband, brother Robert K. Tebay, several nieces and nephews, cousins and two grandchildren, Andrew Caplinger and Browen Caplinger. Their son died in 2013. She will be sorely missed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta sneaks by Parkersburg, 1-0
DEVOLA — Marietta’s offense threw everything but the kitchen sink during the first half of Thursday’s high school boys soccer match, and Parkersburg junior keeper Aiden Merritt was up to the task each time. After stuffing two attempts inside the box on the same breakaway by Mac...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County raising fund with concert
MARIETTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is fundraising to make Garrett Scott’s dream into a reality. Scott was a Marietta High School graduate who began his career at the BGCWC in April 2014. He joined the organization as the Game Room Coordinator and became the Teen Coordinator in 2016, where he spent the next five years encouraging others to go after their dreams.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Daphne Vanfossen aspires to help others in her community
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Daphne Vanfossen enjoys working in her community at the Salvation Army. “I get to see new people every day who come and go. I get to see some people who live in the shelter and see them as they get new jobs, get apartments and kind of achieve new things,” she said. “I’ve already met a few wonderful people.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Children’s Gala
This weekend we will celebrate the grand opening of the state’s preeminent healthcare facility for kids — WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown. WVU Medicine Children’s strives to improve the lives of newborns, children, teens, young adults, and women throughout West Virginia and the region, delivering hope and healing along the way. The new WVU Medicine Children’s is a fully-integrated facility that will provide specialized, high-level care to our state and surrounding areas.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown rolls to victory over Marietta
MARIETTA — Williamstown’s high-octane offense and timely defense made all the difference, as the visiting Yellowjackets used nearly 400 yards of offense and six turnovers to defeat Marietta, 47-0. The Tigers got the ball to start the game, as Bryce Dotson and Seth Britton used their legs to get the ball in Williamstown territory on the opening drive. Then, WHS did what it did best: clamp down. A pair of Drew Warden incompletions led to a turnover on downs due to the Yellowjackets’ defense causing pressure on those throws.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
St. Michael Church on 55th Street in Vienna is having a parking lot sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Twelve vendors, food, drinks and baked goods in cafe. Wayside United Methodist Church Craft and Vendor Fair will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1 . Admission is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hadley signs on as Washington County agent for SWC Realty
PARKERSBURG — A new agent has been hired by SWC Realty based in Parkersburg. Pam Hadley of Marietta will concentrate on residential properties in Washington and surrounding areas. “I’ve been in the real estate business since 1996,” Hadley said. SWC is a multi-state company that was established...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Trinity Episcopal Used Book Sale will be returning this year following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but will be taking place slightly earlier than usual. Instead of being held during the first week of November, this year’s sale has been moved forward a month...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce plating up annual dinner
BELPRE — The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 84th annual dinner, “Marvels of Marketing,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center, 1500 Grand Central Ave., Vienna. Social Hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, guest speaker Scott McAfee and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown takes Ritchie down in four sets
WILLIAMSTOWN — The second meeting of the season for Little Kanawha Conference North Division rivals Ritchie County and Williamstown went to the host Yellowjackets here Thursday evening as head coach Rachelle Cole’s squad improved to 17-2 following a 25-22, 25-18, 26-28 and 26-24 triumph against the Rebels. Earlier...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South wins big again, defeats John Marshall
MOUNDSVILLE — Parkersburg South moved up to No. 1 in the WVSSAC ratings this week and looked every bit like the top team in the state against John Marshall Friday night. The Patriots (5-0) ran the score up on the Monarchs (2-3) to the tune of 55-16 under the lights at Monarch Stadium.
Comments / 0