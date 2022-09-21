Read full article on original website
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
St. Michael Church on 55th Street in Vienna is having a parking lot sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Twelve vendors, food, drinks and baked goods in cafe. Wayside United Methodist Church Craft and Vendor Fair will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1 . Admission is...
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County raising fund with concert
MARIETTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is fundraising to make Garrett Scott’s dream into a reality. Scott was a Marietta High School graduate who began his career at the BGCWC in April 2014. He joined the organization as the Game Room Coordinator and became the Teen Coordinator in 2016, where he spent the next five years encouraging others to go after their dreams.
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Daphne Vanfossen aspires to help others in her community
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Daphne Vanfossen enjoys working in her community at the Salvation Army. “I get to see new people every day who come and go. I get to see some people who live in the shelter and see them as they get new jobs, get apartments and kind of achieve new things,” she said. “I’ve already met a few wonderful people.”
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Trinity Episcopal Used Book Sale will be returning this year following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but will be taking place slightly earlier than usual. Instead of being held during the first week of November, this year’s sale has been moved forward a month...
Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce plating up annual dinner
BELPRE — The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 84th annual dinner, “Marvels of Marketing,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center, 1500 Grand Central Ave., Vienna. Social Hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, guest speaker Scott McAfee and...
West Virginia recognizes Mid-Ohio Valley adult education programs, students
CHARLESTON — Participants and programs in Wood, Jackson and Ritchie counties were among recipients of the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Adult Education student and program awards presented during the Adult Education Conference last week in Charleston. Each year the Office of Adult Education with the West...
James Howard Ball
James Howard Ball, 75, of Stockport, Ohio, died Sept. 21, 2022, at his residence. James was born March 5, 1947, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and was the son of the late Howard E. Ball and Lillian Marjorie Sharp Barker. James was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked as a...
Look Back: News from the South side
South Side — Items and Personals Picked up in that Suburb. The other night the electric light on the bridge began to burn dim and one of the boys grabbed hold of the wire by which it is lowered, but he didn’t hold it long. The wire is poorly insulated and is capable of giving a very strong shock. It should be repaired or serious consequences may follow. [This would have been the Juliana Street bridge, built 1889. At that time, it and the Ohio River Railroad bridge were the only bridges crossing the Little Kanawha River at Parkersburg. The old wooden covered bridge at the foot of Market Street, built c.1846, was destroyed by a flood in 1875. The East Street bridge opened in 1908. The Fifth Street bridge was dedicated in 1937.]
Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells couple
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way. Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter. “You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.
WVU Medicine Children’s Gala
This weekend we will celebrate the grand opening of the state’s preeminent healthcare facility for kids — WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown. WVU Medicine Children’s strives to improve the lives of newborns, children, teens, young adults, and women throughout West Virginia and the region, delivering hope and healing along the way. The new WVU Medicine Children’s is a fully-integrated facility that will provide specialized, high-level care to our state and surrounding areas.
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
Julia Tebay Caplinger
Julia Tebay Caplinger, 84, breathed her last on Sept. 17, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV. She is the daughter of Lillian Peters Tebay and Robert Kent Tebay SR. Graduated from PHS and attended WVU. She graduated with a BS and Master’s Degrees in mathematics. Her husband, Wayne Caplinger and Julia moved to Pleasantville, NY where she taught HS mathematics for five years. They then moved to Richland, WA where she taught high school mathematics at Kennewick H.S. for sixteen years. She was awarded the Outstanding HS teacher of the year in 1985 by the State of WA for her development of advanced placement classes used for college credit. In Richland, at the Joint Center for Graduate Studies she studied Computer Science for a Master’s Degree and began work at the Battelle Memorial Institute where she conducted classified research for the U.S. Navy. With her husband they moved to Carlsbad, NM 1990. They were employed by the Westinghouse Nuclear Depository Pilot facility and Julia managed the Information Technology Dept for that Westinghouse Division. In 2000 she and her husband retired and moved near Bellingham, WA to a beautiful home with a fabulous view of the ocean and the San Juan islands. Both were accomplished cross-country skiers and skilled whitewater and ocean kayakers. She is survived by her husband, brother Robert K. Tebay, several nieces and nephews, cousins and two grandchildren, Andrew Caplinger and Browen Caplinger. Their son died in 2013. She will be sorely missed.
Alberta Modesitt Lemon
Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
MEPB, A.C. names Poling managing shareholder
PARKERSBURG — Benjamin M. Poling was named managing shareholder of the firm of McDonough, Eddy, Poling & Baylous, A.C. CPAs, at a recent Board of Directors meeting. Poling is a native of the Mid-Ohio Valley who joined the firm in 2012 and became a shareholder in 2016. He has a bachelor’s of applied science in business administration and a regents bachelor’s of arts from West Virginia University at Parkersburg.
Diane R. McCoy
Diane R. McCoy, 74, of Belpre, Ohio, was called home Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Diane’s life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church, Little Hocking, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends, one hour prior to services at the church.
West Virginia infrastructure council OKs funds for Ritchie County project
CHARLESTON — A water project in Ritchie County was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council. The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and the water treatment plant. The agency will receive $1.8 million with funds also from the Ritchie County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
Gary Cecil Bennett
Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away Sept. 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
Hadley signs on as Washington County agent for SWC Realty
PARKERSBURG — A new agent has been hired by SWC Realty based in Parkersburg. Pam Hadley of Marietta will concentrate on residential properties in Washington and surrounding areas. “I’ve been in the real estate business since 1996,” Hadley said. SWC is a multi-state company that was established...
STEAM Ahead: Jackson Middle School students tackle challenge
VIENNA — Jackson Middle School seventh graders received some hands-on experience with engineering and problem solving Thursday as part of a STEAM program through the Technical Assistance Center at West Virginia University. Angela McDaniel, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) specialist with the West Virginia Department of...
Eddie Allen Nutter
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m., Sept. 27, 2022, at Tri-City Baptist Church with Pastors Joe Ward and Alan Farley officiating. Burial, Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 26, at Tri-City Baptist Church and one hour prior to services.
