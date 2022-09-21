Julia Tebay Caplinger, 84, breathed her last on Sept. 17, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg, WV. She is the daughter of Lillian Peters Tebay and Robert Kent Tebay SR. Graduated from PHS and attended WVU. She graduated with a BS and Master’s Degrees in mathematics. Her husband, Wayne Caplinger and Julia moved to Pleasantville, NY where she taught HS mathematics for five years. They then moved to Richland, WA where she taught high school mathematics at Kennewick H.S. for sixteen years. She was awarded the Outstanding HS teacher of the year in 1985 by the State of WA for her development of advanced placement classes used for college credit. In Richland, at the Joint Center for Graduate Studies she studied Computer Science for a Master’s Degree and began work at the Battelle Memorial Institute where she conducted classified research for the U.S. Navy. With her husband they moved to Carlsbad, NM 1990. They were employed by the Westinghouse Nuclear Depository Pilot facility and Julia managed the Information Technology Dept for that Westinghouse Division. In 2000 she and her husband retired and moved near Bellingham, WA to a beautiful home with a fabulous view of the ocean and the San Juan islands. Both were accomplished cross-country skiers and skilled whitewater and ocean kayakers. She is survived by her husband, brother Robert K. Tebay, several nieces and nephews, cousins and two grandchildren, Andrew Caplinger and Browen Caplinger. Their son died in 2013. She will be sorely missed.

