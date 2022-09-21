Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
No injuries after Norfolk trailer fire
Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Thursday.
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested on criminal trespass charge
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after continued contacts with him for trespassing. Captain Mike Bauer says officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a suspicious person. The caller stated a male was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into parked cars.
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Public Input Silenced At County Meeting
Jerry Wilson didn’t get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. “Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
thebestmix1055.com
Schuyler man indicted for fake Social Security cards
A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted on federal charges of providing fake Social Security cards. Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment announced by Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In April, June and August of this year, federal officials allege that Monterroso-Monterroso provided fake Social Security...
