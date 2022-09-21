ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac PD to stage a DUI checkpoint near Sac State. Here’s when

The Sacramento Police Department on Friday, Sept. 23, will hold a DUI checkpoint in the area of Howe and University avenues between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Checkpoint locations are chosen based...
