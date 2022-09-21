ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Owner of popular Bay St. Louis restaurant has died

Restaurateur Tony Trapani has died. The owner of the popular Trapani’s Eatery on Beach Boulevard died peacefully last night, surrounded by family, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Trapani has been a fixture in the restaurant scene since opening Trapani’s Eatery in 1994. After...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Catherine Kelly
NOLA.com

New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days

A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Twice in 2½ hours, armed robber holds up pedestrians on Jefferson Avenue in New Orleans

Twice in about 2½ hours, an armed robber in a car held up pedestrians a mile apart on Jefferson Avenue in Uptown New Orleans, the Police Department said Saturday. 900 block of Jefferson - Two men, both 29, and two women, 28 and 29, were walking near Magazine Street on Friday night when two men and a woman pulled up in a white four-door sedan. A passenger emerged from the car and demanded their property. Three of the four victims complied. The robber and the others in the car drove away lakebound on Jefferson. The police were called at 10:08 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage

HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

21-year-old killed, two others wounded in Uptown shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 21-year-old man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting Uptown. New Orleans Police responded to the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. On scene, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward

A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

