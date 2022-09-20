Read full article on original website
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
Puerto Rico was still recovering from Maria when Fiona hit. Now, many fear the long road ahead
Audio will be available later today. After Maria hit Puerto Rico 5 years ago, recovery has been slow and uneven. Now, after Fiona, there's even more worry about the prospect of full recovery from these hurricanes.
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
In Puerto Rico, no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. It's a small town on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated that area, causing a river to flood and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood. NPR's Greg Allen visited this area and filed this report.
5 numbers that show Hurricane Fiona's devastating impact on Puerto Rico
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona walloping Puerto Rico, communities are underwater, bridges and roads destroyed, and many residents' homes are unlivable. Early figures indicate a tough road ahead as residents attempt to recover. Related Story: Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona. It...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
Some Puerto Rican communities were stranded after Hurricane Fiona's flooding
Hurricane Fiona's flooding washed out bridges and roads in several mountain communities in Puerto Rico. In Orocovis, the local government is scrambling to repair roads to hundreds of families. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people are still waiting for water and power to be...
In Puerto Rico, people rush to eat and share avocados knocked off trees by hurricane
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: A woman approaches with bags of dog and cat food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: In gratitude, a volunteer offers her an avocado almost as big as a coconut pulled out of a sack full of them. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
Will Disaster Response In Puerto Rico Improve Under Biden?
Puerto Rico has — five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands — again been hit by a devastating storm. Trump was broadly criticized for a mismanaged response; will President Biden prove more capable?. And House Republicans have unveiled the policy program they'll push should they retake the chamber,...
Cyclone Fiona leaves many without power in eastern Canada
Over half a million households and businesses in eastern Canada are without power as Fiona's strong winds and heavy rain batter the region. Storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early today, but forecasters at the Canadian Hurricane Center still predict it'll be one of the largest and most damaging storms to hit the area. Reporter Emma Jacobs has been watching Fiona's progress and joins us from Montreal.
In Puerto Rico, a community grapples with the aftermath of a flooded river
Audio will be available later today. No community in Puerto Rico saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. Heavy rainfall caused a river to flood, destroying many homes.
Tropical Storm Ian threatens the Caribbean and Florida with hurricane conditions
Officials in the Caribbean and Florida are warning residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian, an intensifying storm that's expected to grow into a hurricane over the weekend, with Florida's governor declaring a state of emergency for the entire state on Saturday. The weather system currently churning...
Canada's Atlantic provinces begin to recover from historic damage caused by Fiona
Fiona made landfall as a hurricane-strength post-tropical cyclone, causing widespread damage in five provinces and leaving more than 250,000 people without power.
Pakistan is still reeling from unprecedented floods that caused widespread destruction
Catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has left nearly a third of the country underwater. Even now, nearly a month after unprecedented monsoon rains ended, much of the water is still there. NPR's Diaa Hadid has spent time in one badly affected district in southern Pakistan. She joins us now from Islamabad. Diaa, thanks so much for being with us.
The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with rare strong bipartisan support
The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with a strong bipartisan vote Wednesday. It phases down hydrofluorocarbons and was unusual because most climate measures struggle to get Republican support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Yesterday, the U.S. Senate did something rare. A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted to ratify an international climate...
Global leaders meet in Pittsburgh for climate talks
Energy and climate leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh to discuss efforts to curb climate change. This is a prelude to an upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt. MARTINEZ: The Allegheny Front's Reid Frazier joins us from Pittsburgh, where he's covering the Global Clean Energy Action Forum....
NASA delays the Artemis 1 moon mission for a third time as a tropical storm approaches
The Artemis 1 moon mission has been delayed, not once, not twice, but now three times. The launch was scheduled for Tuesday, but NASA announced on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the mission in response to Tropical Storm Ian, which threatens to hit Florida next week as a hurricane. The Kennedy Space Center is located on Florida's east coast.
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
With so many undiscovered mushrooms, citizen scientists find new species all the time
Mushroom experts are vastly outnumbered by fungi they study. That means amateur mushroom hunters discover lots of new species, adding significantly to scientific knowledge. It's estimated that fewer than 1% of the world's mushroom species are known to science. So new species are being discovered all the time - and often by citizen scientists, not academics. From member station KUNC in Colorado, Rae Solomon reports.
