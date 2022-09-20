ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
NPR

5 numbers that show Hurricane Fiona's devastating impact on Puerto Rico

In the wake of Hurricane Fiona walloping Puerto Rico, communities are underwater, bridges and roads destroyed, and many residents' homes are unlivable. Early figures indicate a tough road ahead as residents attempt to recover. Related Story: Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona. It...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far

FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Hurricanes#Landslides#Npr
NPR

Will Disaster Response In Puerto Rico Improve Under Biden?

Puerto Rico has — five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands — again been hit by a devastating storm. Trump was broadly criticized for a mismanaged response; will President Biden prove more capable?. And House Republicans have unveiled the policy program they'll push should they retake the chamber,...
POTUS
NPR

Cyclone Fiona leaves many without power in eastern Canada

Over half a million households and businesses in eastern Canada are without power as Fiona's strong winds and heavy rain batter the region. Storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early today, but forecasters at the Canadian Hurricane Center still predict it'll be one of the largest and most damaging storms to hit the area. Reporter Emma Jacobs has been watching Fiona's progress and joins us from Montreal.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NPR

Global leaders meet in Pittsburgh for climate talks

Energy and climate leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh to discuss efforts to curb climate change. This is a prelude to an upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt. MARTINEZ: The Allegheny Front's Reid Frazier joins us from Pittsburgh, where he's covering the Global Clean Energy Action Forum....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NPR

Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland

Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
LOUISIANA STATE
NPR

With so many undiscovered mushrooms, citizen scientists find new species all the time

Mushroom experts are vastly outnumbered by fungi they study. That means amateur mushroom hunters discover lots of new species, adding significantly to scientific knowledge. It's estimated that fewer than 1% of the world's mushroom species are known to science. So new species are being discovered all the time - and often by citizen scientists, not academics. From member station KUNC in Colorado, Rae Solomon reports.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy