ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Authorities looking for missing man out of Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person from Bath Township. 37 -year-old Michael Thomas Lewis last spoke with family members on Sept 2., according to the sheriff's office. Lewis is five-feet, six inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. According...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Hoax active shooter 911 call sent parents into emotional torment, DPS response

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many people across the Miami Valley are relieved after two false active shooter calls sent school districts and many parents through emotional torment on Friday. Springfield Police Dispatch released the hoax active shooter 911 call made for Catholic Central High School. “Yes, next in the classroom,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Blue Star Families Dayton Chapter welcomes military families with opening hands

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, (WKEF) -- Blue Star Families hosted its third annual Blue Star Welcome week in Middletown. The organization helps connect military families, veterans, and civilians throughout Dayton and Southern Ohio. Dr. Geri Maples, director of the Blue Star Families Dayton And Southern Ohio chapter, shared the Chapter started in...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Thursday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near East Third Street and Terry Street, then South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street. There were 2,633 OVI-related crashes...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Emt#Butler Tech#Ems#Fire Administration#The State Fire School#The National Fire Academy#Fire Executive
dayton247now.com

Two additional suspects charged after Xenia Township shooting

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office says two men have also been charged in the case of a shooting Sept. 12 in Xenia Township. Deputies were called the morning of Sept. 12 after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The...
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

AAA announces partnership to support EV owners

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AAA is marking National Drive Electric Week (Sept 23-Oct.2) by making it simpler for everyone to "drive electric" and have faith in their batteries. Given that "range anxiety" continues to be a concern for those who own or would like to own a fully electric vehicle, AAA Club Alliance has teamed with Recurrent to ease such concerns, according to AAA.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dayton247now.com

Public Health to spray for mosquitoes after West Nile virus detected

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is planning to spray for mosquitoes in one neighborhood on Friday. The City of Centerville said the county health department hopes to minimize the threat of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses. Dan Suffoletto, public information manager...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Alzheimer's Association hosting virtual program on dementia-related behaviors

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is running a virtual education program that provides guidance on how to handle dementia-related behaviors. The course, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, will be offered free of charge to the public on Tuesday, September 27 from 6-7...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Brookville man convicted of murdering mother sentenced to prison

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man convicted of murdering his mother in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat. Heck Jr. said that Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, of Brookville was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted on murder and assault charges from the Feb. 12, 2020, incident.
BROOKVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Centerville Fall Fest scheduled for October 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Centerville will be celebrating the fall season with a free open-air market and festival. The festival opens at 12 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville and will feature 75 local artisans, merchants, shops, and food trucks. In addition, an Oktoberfest beer garden will be present and will feature local brews from Heavier Than Air, Bock Family Brewing, and Loose Ends breweries. .
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Grab-and-go food market to open in Dayton downtown this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Local small-business food items will line the shelves of a new store in downtown Dayton later this year. The grab-and-go food market, dubbed District Market, will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs step grow and step toward their own storefronts.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy