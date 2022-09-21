Read full article on original website
Authorities looking for missing man out of Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person from Bath Township. 37 -year-old Michael Thomas Lewis last spoke with family members on Sept 2., according to the sheriff's office. Lewis is five-feet, six inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. According...
Hoax active shooter 911 call sent parents into emotional torment, DPS response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many people across the Miami Valley are relieved after two false active shooter calls sent school districts and many parents through emotional torment on Friday. Springfield Police Dispatch released the hoax active shooter 911 call made for Catholic Central High School. “Yes, next in the classroom,...
Blue Star Families Dayton Chapter welcomes military families with opening hands
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, (WKEF) -- Blue Star Families hosted its third annual Blue Star Welcome week in Middletown. The organization helps connect military families, veterans, and civilians throughout Dayton and Southern Ohio. Dr. Geri Maples, director of the Blue Star Families Dayton And Southern Ohio chapter, shared the Chapter started in...
Two postal workers in Montgomery County robbed within minutes of each other
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Police are investigating after two postal workers in Montgomery County were held at gunpoint and robbed of their keys. Central Dispatch said that at approximately 12:39 p.m., a postal worker in Dayton was robbed at gunpoint. The postal worker's keys were taken. Then, about 12:51...
Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
Warren County prosecutor declines to present officer-involved shooting to grand jury
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Warren County Prosecutor's Office says it will not present the July 12 officer-involved shooting case - in which a man was fatally shot by police - to a grand jury. Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said that his office had concluded its investigation...
Sobriety checkpoint in Dayton on Thursday night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will run a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton near East Third Street and Terry Street, then South Keowee Street and East Fifth Street. There were 2,633 OVI-related crashes...
Police search for suspect who robbed postal workers in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday, within minutes of each other. Dayton Police said the first incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. at 2967 Melbourne Street, the second occurred in Trotwood around 1 p.m. at 436 Malden Avenue. Now, Trotwood Police...
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert out of Tipp City cancelled
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a missing adult alert out of Tipp City for 88-year-old Joe Newnam. At 8:11 p.m. on September 22, Mr. Newnam left a restaurant where he was eating in his car. The incident happened on Weller Drive in in Tipp City. Newman is a...
Two additional suspects charged after Xenia Township shooting
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office says two men have also been charged in the case of a shooting Sept. 12 in Xenia Township. Deputies were called the morning of Sept. 12 after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The...
City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
AAA announces partnership to support EV owners
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AAA is marking National Drive Electric Week (Sept 23-Oct.2) by making it simpler for everyone to "drive electric" and have faith in their batteries. Given that "range anxiety" continues to be a concern for those who own or would like to own a fully electric vehicle, AAA Club Alliance has teamed with Recurrent to ease such concerns, according to AAA.
Public Health to spray for mosquitoes after West Nile virus detected
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is planning to spray for mosquitoes in one neighborhood on Friday. The City of Centerville said the county health department hopes to minimize the threat of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses. Dan Suffoletto, public information manager...
Alzheimer's Association hosting virtual program on dementia-related behaviors
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is running a virtual education program that provides guidance on how to handle dementia-related behaviors. The course, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, will be offered free of charge to the public on Tuesday, September 27 from 6-7...
Brookville man convicted of murdering mother sentenced to prison
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man convicted of murdering his mother in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat. Heck Jr. said that Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, of Brookville was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted on murder and assault charges from the Feb. 12, 2020, incident.
Reactions from local agencies as Ohio's unemployment rate rises above national average
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that the Ohio unemployment rate is above the national average. According to Montgomery County Business Services, the unemployment rate is 4.3%, and that’s about 16,000 people. Kara Hamby with Montgomery County expressed that the unemployment...
Centerville Fall Fest scheduled for October 2
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Centerville will be celebrating the fall season with a free open-air market and festival. The festival opens at 12 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville and will feature 75 local artisans, merchants, shops, and food trucks. In addition, an Oktoberfest beer garden will be present and will feature local brews from Heavier Than Air, Bock Family Brewing, and Loose Ends breweries. .
Grab-and-go food market to open in Dayton downtown this fall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Local small-business food items will line the shelves of a new store in downtown Dayton later this year. The grab-and-go food market, dubbed District Market, will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs step grow and step toward their own storefronts.
Thursday Night Lights Week 6: Stebbins vs. Butler
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Stebbins Indians take on the Butler Aviators in Vandalia, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fIEmTHhKOr/
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's Bibi teaches Fiona how to act around baby hippo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We can't get enough of the Cincinnati Zoo's hippos Fiona, Fritz, and mom Bibi. The zoo shared a video of Bibi allowing Fritz and Fiona to get closer to each other. The zoo said she's teaching Fiona how to act around a baby hippo while...
