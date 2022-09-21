Welcome home to this meticulously maintained two story abode in desirable Spring Grove Plantation. Simple and clean curb appeal greets you at the door. The foyer leads you into the open floor plan making you feel instantly at home. An abundance of natural light compliments the upgraded flooring and bright color scheme. You'll be excited for this stunner of a kitchen featuring granite countertops beautiful white cabinets stainless appliances including the gas range and oversized island. A gas fireplace is offset in the living room and serves as a classic focal point. Upstairs you'll find a functional layout complete with the Owner's suite that features a HUGE closet and spacious ensuite with soaking tub/ separate shower and dual vanity complete with cultured marble countertops. Three secondary good sized bedrooms are located just down the hallways from the perfectly-sized loft featuring brand new hard flooring. The secondary bath and laundry are conveniently located just down the hall. The outside area is a clean slate and features a screened porch and fully privacy-fenced backyard ready to enjoy beautiful low-country evenings. Spring Grove Plantation is highly desirable and located near military bases schools shopping historic landmarks recreation and highways. State of the art amenities include a community pool disc golf dog parks fields ponds play parks walking and jogging trails and boat/rv storage. You'll feel at home in no time.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO