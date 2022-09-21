Read full article on original website
csuchico.edu
Chico State Earns Coveted Top Spot in Prestigious AASHE Sustainability Rankings
Chico State’s commitment to sustainability is spelled out in its Strategic Plan, prioritizing resilient and sustainable practices across campus, and can be seen across the University grounds in both its practices and the habits of its students, faculty, and staff. Recently, the University received a handful of honors to distinguish it from the rest of the California State University and other institutions in both the West region and across the nation.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Why Baron Browning Will Win the Shasta County District 5 Supervisor Seat
With the Nov. 8 general election just seven weeks away and two county supervisor seats up for grabs, Shasta County is at a crossroads. Voters can choose to continue down the hard-right course charted by District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones and funded by Connecticut son-of-a-billionaire Reverge Anselmo to the tune of nearly $1 million during the past two election cycles. Or they can go their own way and reject the so-called Liberty Committee candidates.
98th Battle of the Axe: Orland beats Willows in Northern Section rivalry to retain Axe for 13th straight year
The Orland football team defeated Willows 55-6 Friday in the 98th Battle of the Axe, a game that dates back to 1922. No game was held in 1925 because of the Spanish Flu or 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Trojans (4-0) retained the Axe for a 13th consecutive year dating back to 2009. Orland ...
11 People Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba City (Yuba City, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Yuba City on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
actionnewsnow.com
Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies respond to possible social media threat made toward Willows High
WILLOWS, Calif. - Deputies said a Willows High School student posted a picture on social media of what appeared to be a gun and a pack of gum with a caption that said, “Come to school tmrw I have gum.”. Deputies responded to contact the juvenile and her parents...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
actionnewsnow.com
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
FireRescue1
Suspected DUI crash injures, traps 11 people, including 6 kids, in wreckage
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A Sutter County woman faces drunken driving charges after 11 people — including a half-dozen children — were left injured and trapped in the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision west of Yuba City. The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
Santa Clara child molester nabbed after 7 years on the run, police say
A suspected child molester was on the run for seven years living under fake identities before he was ultimately arrested this week, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
Several people hurt after accident along Hwy 20 in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Several people were taken to the hospital after an accident along Highway 20, west of Yuba City. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said several people were involved the crash. CHP said they don't know how many people were involved in the crash, but officers are still working the scene to learn more.
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, But Changes Will Arrive Soon
A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to swirl over northern California Tuesday, delivering more rain showers and thunderstorms. We have wet weather in the Wednesday forecast, but that will also change very soon. Most of the active weather Tuesday took place over the mountains, and there is still a threat for localized flooding near recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties through 8PM. Please be mindful when rain is falling upstream from your location. The valley will be quieter with isolated showers and lows in the 50s. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
