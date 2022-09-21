Sami Zayn is WWE’s official The Honorary Uce, and he doesn’t care who hears it. That’s right, after working with The Bloodline in an unofficial capacity for months, Roman Reigns finally addressed Zayn’s status head-on, with a tense segment featuring Jey Uso tearing off the “Underdog From The Underground’s” Bloodline shirt only to be handed a “The Honorary Uce” shirt to take its place. Much like Solo Sikoa, who also acknowledge his Tribal Cheif in a very visible way, Zayn publically pledged his services to the “Head of the Table,” and can now operate as an official member of the faction, even if he isn’t technically a member of the Anoa’i family like some on Twitter keep pushing.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO