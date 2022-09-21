Read full article on original website
wisc.edu
Leslie Smith III wins Joan Mitchell Fellowship
UW–Madison’s Leslie Smith III, a professor in the School of Education’s Art Department, is a recipient of a 2022 Joan Mitchell Fellowship from the Joan Mitchell Foundation. The fellowship annually awards 15 artists working in the evolving fields of painting and sculpture with $60,000 each in unrestricted...
wisc.edu
Volunteer in the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve
Picnic Point entrance kiosk, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2000 University Bay Drive, Madison WI 53705. Learn about the natural world, meet new people or visit with old friends, get fresh air and exercise. Activities may include removing invasive plants, maintaining trails, planting, seed collecting, or more. No pre-registration required. Groups and youth must contact the Volunteer Coordinator before participating. Tools and gloves provided. Canceled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather.
wisc.edu
CALS in the News for the week of Sept. 17 – 23
Quoted: Stan Temple, Emeritus, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Mentioned: Aldo Leopold, Deceased, Forest and Wildlife Ecology. Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?. The Badger Herald, 9/22/22. Quoted: Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana, Student, Agronomy. Mentioned: Mark Renz Lab. The Daily Cardinal, 9/15/22. Author: Julia Wiessing, Student, Life Sciences Communication, Entomology.
wisc.edu
Alumna is selected for inaugural ‘Inquiry Initiative’ to explore opportunity gaps in education
UW–Madison alumna Kimberly Oamek, an incoming assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at UW Oshkosh, has been selected to participate in the inaugural “Inquiry Initiative” sponsored by the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE). Oamek holds a PhD from the School of Education’s Department of...
wisc.edu
Hillman speaks with Minnesota Public Radio about student loan forgiveness
UW–Madison’s Nick Hillman, a professor with the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, shared his expertise with Minnesota Public Radio listeners recently, in a segment focused on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. Hillman is an expert in how finance, policy,...
wisc.edu
Teaching About the 2022 Elections
Politics can be divisive, confusing, and challenging to approach — but teaching about elections is one of the best ways to prepare young people for political engagement. This conference will help you teach about electoral politics in a way that is engaging, respectful to all points of view, and supported by the best and most current information.
wisc.edu
UW–Madison educational psychology faculty member, department ranked among most productive in the world for research
A faculty member in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Psychology is one of the most productive researchers in the world in her field, according to an analysis just published in Educational Psychology Review. The analysis also ranked UW–Madison among the top ten institutions globally for educational psychology research productivity.
wisc.edu
CALS Lunch and Learn series kicks off Oct. 3
The CALS Lunch and Learn series will kick off fall 2022 on Oct. 3, and the Equity and Diversity Committee Lunch and Learn subcommittee look forward to having you join. This year, we will be highlighting different issues, organizations, individuals, and topics that correspond with Heritage Months as recognized at UW–Madison.
wisc.edu
UW Organic Collaborative seminar: Former USDA Deputy Secretary Kathleen Merrigan on “Investing in Our Future” – Oct. 12
Please join the UW Organic Collaborative in welcoming Dr. Kathleen Merrigan to campus for an evening presentation and discussion on Oct. 12, 2022. Please register online. Title: Investing in Our Future: the Organic 6% Solution. Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Time: Reception 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Talk 5:00 p.m....
wisc.edu
CALS Wellness Committee tip: Don’t ignore apple season
This article was written by Taiya Bach, teaching faculty II and a registered dietitian nutritionist with the UW–Department of Nutritional Sciences, and a member of the CALS Wellness Committee. It is officially fall in Wisconsin, and that means apple-picking season has started! Don’t let the pumpkin and other fall...
wisc.edu
New Travel Services checklist and reference guide
UW Travel Services has added a new traveler checklist and reference guide for use by travelers:. New Traveler Checklist – Steps to get you started on planning your upcoming trip. UW System Traveler Reference Guide – Policy overview in one PDF. The University of Wisconsin System has a...
