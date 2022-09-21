Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo
Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'
Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box. Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury. Aside from one brief comeback attempt...
Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play and what are the teams?
Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.Europe have won all four previous editions...
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Roger Federer’s perfectly-designed tennis exit at the Laver Cup is underway this weekend
Roger Federer announced that his retirement from competitive tennis last week will take place at his beloved Laver Cup. He’s set to play doubles with his great rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, on Friday night. It’s a ‘dream’ farewell celebration, with a few tickets now spiking over 4,000 percent!
Tennis-Injured Raducanu retires in Korea, Ostapenko faces Alexandrova for title
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semi-final on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.“It’s really not in my hands right now,” Djokovic said Thursday at the Laver Cup. “So I’m hoping I will get some positive news.”Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion — a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer's 20 — and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park.But he was deported...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray in action on final day as Roger Federer’s team look to wrap up victory
Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini...
Protester sets arm on fire during Laver Cup tennis match ahead of Federer's farewell
A Laver Cup tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman in London was interrupted by a protester who lit his arm on fire on Friday.
NBC Sports
5 takeaways from USMNT’s friendly loss to Japan
Friday’s international matchup against Japan was not so friendly for the U.S. men’s national team. The USMNT fell 2-0 to a Japan side that looked up to par as it prepares to battle in a tough Group E in Qatar that includes Spain, Germany and Costa Rica. However,...
What TV channel is the Laver Cup on? How to watch the final day of Roger Federer’s last tournament
The Laver Cup comes to a close in London today as Team Europe look to wrap up victory for Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career. Federer has already bid farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat in Friday’s doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. But the 41-year-old has remained courtside to support his teammates as the Europeans look to retain the Laver Cup against Team World. Novak Djokovic has put the hosts in a commanding position after his singles and doubles wins on Saturday, with Europe requiring two more wins to take the title at the O2 Arena...
Wallabies suffer 40-14 Bledisloe Cup humiliation by All Blacks at Eden Park
The former Wallabies captain Rocky Elsom wryly observed before a 2011 Test at Eden Park that he had “never met any ghosts out there”, but there has certainly been a graveyard these past 36 years and it now has a new headstone. While a try in the final...
Laver Cup order of play with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in action
The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
Tennis-Fans flock to pay homage to Federer
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fans flocked from far and wide to pay homage to Roger Federer as the Swiss tennis great brought down the curtain on his glittering career at London's O2 Arena on Friday.
The 31 most stunning photos across women's sports from the last month — Tennis, European Championships, and more
Insider spoke with 21 of Getty Images' sports photographers about capturing the most stunning shots in women's sports over the month of August.
FIFA・
ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz
Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
