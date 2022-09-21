ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer

Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play and what are the teams?

Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.Europe have won all four previous editions...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Pan Pacific Open#Tokyo#Japanese
The Independent

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.“It’s really not in my hands right now,” Djokovic said Thursday at the Laver Cup. “So I’m hoping I will get some positive news.”Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion — a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer's 20 — and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park.But he was deported...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray in action on final day as Roger Federer’s team look to wrap up victory

Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

5 takeaways from USMNT’s friendly loss to Japan

Friday’s international matchup against Japan was not so friendly for the U.S. men’s national team. The USMNT fell 2-0 to a Japan side that looked up to par as it prepares to battle in a tough Group E in Qatar that includes Spain, Germany and Costa Rica. However,...
SOCCER
The Independent

What TV channel is the Laver Cup on? How to watch the final day of Roger Federer’s last tournament

The Laver Cup comes to a close in London today as Team Europe look to wrap up victory for Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career. Federer has already bid farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat in Friday’s doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. But the 41-year-old has remained courtside to support his teammates as the Europeans look to retain the Laver Cup against Team World. Novak Djokovic has put the hosts in a commanding position after his singles and doubles wins on Saturday, with Europe requiring two more wins to take the title at the O2 Arena...
TENNIS
The Independent

Laver Cup order of play with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in action

The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Fans flock to pay homage to Federer

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fans flocked from far and wide to pay homage to Roger Federer as the Swiss tennis great brought down the curtain on his glittering career at London's O2 Arena on Friday.
TENNIS
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy