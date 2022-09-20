ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion

MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
MILL SPRING, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood School Board misses an opportunity

When the Haywood County School Board announced that it had chosen Trevor Putnam as the system’s new superintendent, I can’t think of a single person who follows education news in this region that was surprised. People were making that call even before Superintendent Bill Nolte announced his relatively sudden November retirement.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
my40.tv

After threats, Waynesville government weighs use of more security measures at meetings

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville town leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at meetings after several board members received threats. Because of what Waynesville Town Manager Rob Hites describes as those credible threats, the town is now considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings, Hites told News 13 Thursday, Sept. 22.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
my40.tv

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Herd on the horizon: Elk Fest set to return

After a two-year hiatus, an event bringing two full days of authentic Appalachian experiences, live entertainment, hands-on activities, educational demonstrations and more, all centered around the elk is coming to Maggie Valley. Elk Fest kicks-off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and will run until 6 p.m. at the Maggie...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC

Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

TACS’ Annual Yard Sale returns

Tryon Arts & Crafts School invites collectors, thrifters, and bargain hunters to the School’s Yard Sale benefit. The sale takes place Friday, September 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 2022 Yard Sale will be located immediately behind TACS’ main building in the ground-level facility at Harmon Field’s Open-Air Gym.
TRYON, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC

