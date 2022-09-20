Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Room filled with orange in opposition to Highway 9 expansion
MILL SPRING – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, September 22, to inform residents and local business owners of the proposed lane and shoulder improvements for N.C. Highway 9, and to gather public input on the proposed design. According to information provided on...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s seeks public assistance identifying individual
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information that will help identify the individual pictured. The individual was last seen in the Emma area of Buncombe County. The individual is the suspect in a motor vehicle larceny that occurred over the weekend in Candler. If any information is available on the identity of the individual, please contact Detective Wallace at (828) 250-4447 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood School Board misses an opportunity
When the Haywood County School Board announced that it had chosen Trevor Putnam as the system’s new superintendent, I can’t think of a single person who follows education news in this region that was surprised. People were making that call even before Superintendent Bill Nolte announced his relatively sudden November retirement.
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
my40.tv
After threats, Waynesville government weighs use of more security measures at meetings
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville town leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at meetings after several board members received threats. Because of what Waynesville Town Manager Rob Hites describes as those credible threats, the town is now considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings, Hites told News 13 Thursday, Sept. 22.
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
my40.tv
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take a Boat Ride on the Highest Lake East of the Mississippi River in Jackson County, NC
You can explore Lake Glenville, the highest lake in Eastern US, in Jackson County, NC by boat with Lake Glenville Scenic Boat Tours. We did the beautiful boat tour and will tell you all you need to know to enjoy the scenic lake. Thanks to Jackson County, North Carolina for...
my40.tv
SBI completes investigation of SRO, student altercation at Fletcher Elementary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation into an incident involving a school resource officer (SRO) at Fletcher Elementary. A public information officer for the SBI says detectives have completed their investigation and handed the report over to Henderson County...
FOX Carolina
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
biltmorebeacon.com
Herd on the horizon: Elk Fest set to return
After a two-year hiatus, an event bringing two full days of authentic Appalachian experiences, live entertainment, hands-on activities, educational demonstrations and more, all centered around the elk is coming to Maggie Valley. Elk Fest kicks-off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and will run until 6 p.m. at the Maggie...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC
Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
my40.tv
Looking back: King Charles III's visit to Biltmore Estate in 1996
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the moment of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her son, the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III. Some locals may remember that the king once visited Western North Carolina in 1996. It was the first time the royal had ever been to the state.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
TACS’ Annual Yard Sale returns
Tryon Arts & Crafts School invites collectors, thrifters, and bargain hunters to the School’s Yard Sale benefit. The sale takes place Friday, September 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 2022 Yard Sale will be located immediately behind TACS’ main building in the ground-level facility at Harmon Field’s Open-Air Gym.
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
