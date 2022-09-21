An Island In The Stream – Dikeyuwo – This used to be Dick’s Place, the eponymous bar owned by Dick Chen, Taiwan’s first mixologist to helm the bar at an international hotel chain. In 2021, it plans to reopen with new concepts: its snack bar, café, bar, restaurant, tea room, and private venue, all rolled into one. While each corner reveals a new personality, KYDO unites it all with craftsmanship that is at times functional and rational and at times emotive. Opening doors in 2021, Dikeyuwo reflects a career that mirrors the city’s growth, and continues Dick’s heartfelt hospitality. Mindful of the bar’s heritage, KYDO sought to design the space not only as a new chapter in the city’s bar scene, but to reflect Taiwan’s unique philosophy of treating guests as friends.

