With available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code set to run out within a year and a half, residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them. The state’s Public Service Commission has announced the creation of the 353 area code, which is set to be in service by late next year. In a release, the PSC said the 353 area code will provide new customers with phone numbers; the new area code will overlay areas that are currently served by phone numbers with the 608 area code. Existing customers with 608 area code phone numbers will keep their current numbers and will continue to make and receive calls as they do currently. All assignable phone numbers in the 608 area code are expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2024, prompting the need for an additional area code.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO