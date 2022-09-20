Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
In the 608: UCP’s first ‘Family Frolic’ happening this weekend
FITCHBURG, Wis. — United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County is excited to host its first Family Frolic this weekend. Organizers say there will be family fun for everyone with free admission. Raffle proceeds benefit UCP programs and services. UCP of Greater Dane County celebrates inclusion for people of...
x1071.com
Screamin’ Acres Haunted House to open October 1 with “LOCKUP”
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Fright-filled nights will return to Stoughton next month when Screamin’ Acres Haunted House opens its doors. The haunted house, which will celebrate its 11th season this year, now features four attractions including the new “LOCKUP.” The new set of scares takes you through a creepy prison where the inmates are in control.
x1071.com
Andy North holds special lunch for cancer research
MADISON, Wis. — Golfing icon Andy North was in Madison with some special guests Wednesday for a good cause. North and sportscaster Mike Tirico hosted a luncheon at the Monona Terrace supporting cancer research and patient care at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The pair go way back, first...
x1071.com
New 353 area code to launch in south-central, southwestern Wisconsin in late 2023
MADISON, Wis. — With available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code set to run out within a year and a half, residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them. The state’s Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the creation of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
In the 608: Celebrating 18 years of Horizon High School
MADISON, Wis. – It’s been helping teens succeed in sobriety and school for eighteen years, and now there is a chance to help Horizon High School continue its mission. Horizon High School provides students in recovery a safe and supportive community in an academic and therapeutic environment. They provide support for young people in the Madison and Dane County area who suffer from addiction and substance use disorder. HHS prepares students for higher education and employment and to become productive members of our community.
x1071.com
Community Event In Platteville Saturday
The Platteville Police Department will hold a community event this weekend for everyone to enjoy. The free, public event will take place from 3pm to 5pm Saturday in the Platteville High School parking lot. The family-friendly event will include vehicles and personnel from local law enforcement, fire protection, medical services, natural resources, construction companies and utilities. Visitors can check out police and fire vehicles, as well as chat with local employees. There also will be food and ice cream available. Go to the City of Platteville Facebook page to learn more.
x1071.com
UW Homecoming kickoff concert to feature indie bands Alvvays, Slow Pulp
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison’s 2022 Homecoming celebrations will kick off with a concert featuring two up-and-coming indie rock bands known for their devoted fan bases on college campuses around the country. Alvvays, a Canadian-based group that fuzes psychedelic sounds with pop-friendly hooks and melodies, will headline the show...
x1071.com
Barnes agrees to take part in WBA debate with Johnson next month
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has now agreed to take part in a debate against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Barnes’ campaign made the announcement Friday afternoon. He had previously only agreed to participate in two debates — one hosted...
RELATED PEOPLE
x1071.com
Beloit School District reveals finalists in search for superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — Four candidates remain in Beloit’s search for a new superintendent. The School District of Beloit Board of Education announced the finalists on Wednesday. Six applicants interviewed with the board last week. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent...
x1071.com
Underly Gives Update On K-12 Schools in Wisconsin
State School Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly provided an update Thursday on K-12 education in Wisconsin while speaking during this year’s State of Education address at the Capitol. Underly, a former Pecatonica school district administrator, discussed topics including eliminating the achievement gap, creating safe learning environments and increasing investment in public education. According to a report, Underly said Wisconsin needs robust, ongoing, reliable funding for public schools and libraries across the State. Without increased funding, schools and libraries cannot meet the needs of kids – or of all of us. Underly added that schools are the foundation of democracy and students need to know how to examine the past, think critically about the present and make informed decisions about the future.
x1071.com
Madison College, UW-Platteville sign transfer agreements for trio of programs
MADISON, Wis. — A trio of new agreements between Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville aim to make it easier for students to transfer credits. The three transfer agreements involve programs in business management, construction management and criminal justice. Madison College students will be able to transfer their associate degree credits directly to UW-Platteville’s bachelor’s degree programs.
x1071.com
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
New 353 Area Code Coming To Southern and Southwest Wisconsin
With available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code set to run out within a year and a half, residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them. The state’s Public Service Commission has announced the creation of the 353 area code, which is set to be in service by late next year. In a release, the PSC said the 353 area code will provide new customers with phone numbers; the new area code will overlay areas that are currently served by phone numbers with the 608 area code. Existing customers with 608 area code phone numbers will keep their current numbers and will continue to make and receive calls as they do currently. All assignable phone numbers in the 608 area code are expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2024, prompting the need for an additional area code.
x1071.com
Wisconsin women excited to drop the puck on their season
MADISON, Wis. — The wait is finally over for the Wisconsin women’s hockey team. It’s officially game week. Wisconsin heads to Penn State for their season opening series and the Badgers are ready to get the year started. “Each weekend we are just going to get better”,...
x1071.com
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child.
x1071.com
Weather this year ripe for apple, pumpkin picking in Dane County
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Fall officially starts Thursday, but that hasn’t stopped many people from hitting up their local apple orchards and pumpkin patches. And they’re lucky– as this year’s weather guarantees a good harvest. No matter which of the 90 species of apple you’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
DNR seeks public comment on closing portion of Horicon Marsh to hunting
HORICON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering closing part of Horicon Marsh to hunting, and they want to hear feedback on the idea from the public. The DNR is considering a variance to the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area master plan that would close 78...
x1071.com
US 12 closed near Baraboo due to crash
BARABOO, Wis — All lanes of U.S. Highway 12 are closed between State Highway 136 and County Highway W near Baraboo Friday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. WisDOT estimates the road will be closed for...
x1071.com
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
x1071.com
Vision Zero speed reductions to target Portage Road next
MADISON, Wis. — The next round of speed reductions will target a stretch of Portage Road on Madison’s east side, city officials announced Friday. The reductions will affect Portage Road between East Washington Avenue and Churchill Heights Park starting Monday, Sept. 26. Speeds will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
Comments / 0