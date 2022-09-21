Read full article on original website
New Dua Lipa wax figure gets put up in Sydney, Australia
Dua Lipa is the latest in a long line of celebrities to receive wax figurines. This one, erected in Sydney Australia, looks much better. With Dua Lipa selling six million units worldwide, making the album the most streamed album by a female artist on Spotify, there is no questioning the English singer’s star power. In line with her celebrity status, Madame Tussauds in Sydney Australia has put up a wax figure of Dua Lipa.
I'm a New Yorker who visited Montréal for the first time. These 6 things impressed me so much, I'm already planning a trip back.
In only 24 hours in Montréal, Quebec, in Canada, you can hike through Mount Royal, stroll the underground city, and eat poutine.
5SOS’s Ashton Irwin reveals plans for Luke Hemmings’ bucks night
5SOS star Ashton Irwin has spilled the beans on how the band will be spending Luke Hemmings bucks night ahead of his marriage to fiance Sierra Deaton. During a chat with Fitzy & Wippa this morning to promote the 5 Seconds of Summer’s new album 5SOS5 which was released today, the hosts asked Hemmings about his engagement.
Bench Press and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice release powerful split 7″
What better way to blow away the cobwebs of a National Day of Mourning than by listening to a split release from two of the country’s most enlivening punk bands? Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice and Bench Press have today released the aptly-titled A Split 7” Between Friends, finding both on resurgent form.
Is Disneyland coming to Australia?
An Australian business man is pushing for Disneyland to come to Australia and has even offered up his own land for the theme park. Wealthy businessman, Warren Randall, who owns wineries in Seppeltsfield and Penny’s Hill has suggested that the Walt Disney Company open up shop on part of his extensive McLaren Vale land holdings in South Australia.
MAFS’ Sam Moitzi is charging an insane amount for a Cameo video
Sam Moitzi, who took part in this year’s season of MAFS, has joined personalized video platform Cameo in the hope of making an extra buck. Despite not being one of the many polarising cast members on the latest season of Married at First Sight, Sam was initially charging a whopping $47.99 for a short personalised video on Cameo, however, she has since dropped her price to $30.
Postponed Malone: injured singer cancels show last minute
Post Malone has postponed his Boston show last minute, leaving fans in “chaos”. The singer broke the news on social media just a few hours before he was scheduled to take the stage Saturday night, saying he was feeling a sharp pain in his side that required him to go to the hospital again.
Theory: Larys Strong is a Greenseer in ‘House of the Dragon’
A new House of the Dragon theory which ties Larys Strong to being a Greenseer could change how every interaction is seen moving forward. For those that have been watching House of the Dragon, you may have noticed a certain character has been making moves similar to that of Game of Thrones‘ Varys or Littlefinger (Littlefinger + Varys = Larys). Larys Strong has been moving silently in the background, observing, listening, waiting for the perfect moments to give the slightest nudge that sets the boulder rolling down the hill.
