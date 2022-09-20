Read full article on original website
Related
threeriversnews.com
MAXINE PHYLLIS WOOD
Maxine Phyllis Wood, 98, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Borgess Place, in Kalamazoo, MI surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 25, 1924 in Vicksburg, MI. the daughter of Francis M. and Flossie M. (Mohney) Lance. Maxine graduated from Three Rivers, MI High...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
threeriversnews.com
CAROL ANN SCHOON
Mrs. Carol Ann Schoon, age 78, of Three Rivers passed away peacefully at the Edgewood Nursing Center on Saturday, Sept. 17th, 2022. She was born in Plainwell, MI. on November 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Henry and Fannie (Metz) Leep. Mrs. Schoon was an active member of Engage...
Comments / 0