Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Pioneer Festival takes families back in time

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Haunted Castle, Black Forest opens for season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that spooky season is underway… the Haunted Castle and Black Forest officially opened Friday. Both attractions are put on by the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts, which have welcomed Fort Wayne residents out for 42 years. The Haunted Castle features ghosts, goblins, a three story slide, drop coffins, and elevator rides and takes about 30 minutes to venture through. If you decide to check out the Black Forest, you’ll see trails along the Beckett’s Run Creek full of clowns, ghosts, and chainsaws. That takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Washington Missourian

Balloons to race again in New Haven

With 18 balloons scheduled to brighten New Haven’s skies Saturday, the New Haven Chamber of Commerce is expecting several thousand people to fill the City Park this weekend for the 33rd year of the balloon race and glow. Chamber President Tony Carosella said he anticipates a similar turnout to...
NEW HAVEN, IN
buildingindiana.com

Mortgage Company Announces New HQ

Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022

The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Bent Leg Antique Marketplace Has 'Something For Everyone'

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Bent Leg Antique Marketplace, 1621 W. Lake St., Warsaw. Owner Andrea Stavedahl said she opened the store in January. It was Saturdays only through mid-February, but then hours switched to full-time after that. This is the first antique shop she’s owned,...
WARSAW, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022

——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
OSSIAN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident

(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fort Wayne airport reveals newly renovated passenger area

Fort Wayne International Airport has re-opened a major portion of its terminal building, which includes two new passenger gates and amenities for travelers with disabilities. As part of its west terminal expansion and rehabilitation, FWA relocated its existing Gate 8 and expanded with the addition of Gates 9 and 10.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
AUBURN, IN
WOWO News

County now has an eighth possible location for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
PERU, IN

