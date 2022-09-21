Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
Washington Missourian
Balloons to race again in New Haven
With 18 balloons scheduled to brighten New Haven’s skies Saturday, the New Haven Chamber of Commerce is expecting several thousand people to fill the City Park this weekend for the 33rd year of the balloon race and glow. Chamber President Tony Carosella said he anticipates a similar turnout to...
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport shows off new terminal gates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with Fort Wayne International Airport officially opened one renovated terminal gate and two brand new terminal gates Friday morning. The new gates are part of a major expansion of the airport’s West Terminal. The terminal expansion features additional restrooms, a Mother’s Room, glass jet...
buildingindiana.com
Mortgage Company Announces New HQ
Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business
Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
WANE-TV
Take a look inside the Union Street Market at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local media was given a tour on Thursday of the new Union Street Market at Electric Works, which is set to open later this fall. The market features two buildings: a west hall and an east hall with an atrium between the two. The...
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman sentenced to 65 years in 2021 murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a 2021 murder was sentenced to 65 years behind bars. Valerie Hardiek, 24, was sentenced Friday in the murder of Shelby Vonholdt according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Hardiek shot Vonholdt multiple...
wfft.com
Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
WANE-TV
More solar farms planned for DeKalb County after ordinance gives green light
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Citizens in DeKalb County are up in arms about solar farms. So much so that there’s a Facebook group that’s name is pretty on the nose: “Stop Solar Farms DeKalb County.”. Too late. After an ordinance allowing solar farms in the...
The disappearance of Tricia Reitler
For many young people across the nation, they are preparing themselves for the college experience. It should be a positive experience. It’s an oppor
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
