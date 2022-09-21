ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Washington Missourian

Balloons to race again in New Haven

With 18 balloons scheduled to brighten New Haven’s skies Saturday, the New Haven Chamber of Commerce is expecting several thousand people to fill the City Park this weekend for the 33rd year of the balloon race and glow. Chamber President Tony Carosella said he anticipates a similar turnout to...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne International Airport shows off new terminal gates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with Fort Wayne International Airport officially opened one renovated terminal gate and two brand new terminal gates Friday morning. The new gates are part of a major expansion of the airport’s West Terminal. The terminal expansion features additional restrooms, a Mother’s Room, glass jet...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
buildingindiana.com

Mortgage Company Announces New HQ

Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022

——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
OSSIAN, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business

Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
EDGERTON, OH
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, IN
The Lima News

Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”

LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
PAYNE, OH
WOWO News

Fort Wayne woman sentenced to 65 years in 2021 murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a 2021 murder was sentenced to 65 years behind bars. Valerie Hardiek, 24, was sentenced Friday in the murder of Shelby Vonholdt according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Hardiek shot Vonholdt multiple...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
FORT WAYNE, IN

