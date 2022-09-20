Seattle Women in Machine Learning and Data Science (WiMLDS) and Climate Change AI (CCAI) are cohosting a meetup- please join us! There will be a presentation on machine learning of cloud processes in climate models by Yakelyn R. Jauregui followed by a meetup and time to chat and mingle. The event is in person with a virtual option for streaming the talk.

