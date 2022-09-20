Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Connect3X MicroSummit
Seattle-based start-up Connect3X is hosting its inaugural MicroSummit next Wednesday, September 28th from 8:30 – 3:30 at the University of Washington’s Center for Urban Horticulture. The MicroSummit will convene leaders and experts from across industries and will explore the following themes through a variety of engaging formats:. ●...
geekwire.com
T-Mobile CEO on SpaceX deal, diversity, and more from interview at Seattle Chamber event
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert was a featured speaker at a luncheon Thursday hosted by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Sievert joined Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile in 2012 and became CEO in 2020, just after T-Mobile merged with Sprint. Here’s a rundown of his comments. On T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX...
geekwire.com
Speaker event and meetup: Women in Machine Learning and Data Science (WiMLDS) and Climate Change AI (CCAI)
Seattle Women in Machine Learning and Data Science (WiMLDS) and Climate Change AI (CCAI) are cohosting a meetup- please join us! There will be a presentation on machine learning of cloud processes in climate models by Yakelyn R. Jauregui followed by a meetup and time to chat and mingle. The event is in person with a virtual option for streaming the talk.
Comments / 0