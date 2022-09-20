321 Ericksen Avenue NE, Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110. 1,083 Square Feet | 1 Parking Space in the Assigned Carport. Enjoy the privacy and community in this idyllic two-bedroom townhome in the Ericksen Cottages neighborhood. Perfectly tucked in, off the street for peace and quiet, yet so close to everything that most errands can be accomplished on foot! Close to Winslow, shopping, and ferries. The entry to this home is a generous porch which lives as another room. A Dutch door leads to the open, main living area with newly finished light hardwoods and vaulted ceilings. Full kitchen with white appliances and charming beadboard ceilings. Bedroom with a walk-in closet on the main level. A full bath and laundry room complete the main level. Upstairs is a flexible loft space and a second bedroom with a 3/4 bath. All the homes face a beautiful, shared garden yet you have your own garden, too!

