Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Idyllic 2-Bedroom Townhome in the Ericksen Cottages Neighborhood
321 Ericksen Avenue NE, Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110. 1,083 Square Feet | 1 Parking Space in the Assigned Carport. Enjoy the privacy and community in this idyllic two-bedroom townhome in the Ericksen Cottages neighborhood. Perfectly tucked in, off the street for peace and quiet, yet so close to everything that most errands can be accomplished on foot! Close to Winslow, shopping, and ferries. The entry to this home is a generous porch which lives as another room. A Dutch door leads to the open, main living area with newly finished light hardwoods and vaulted ceilings. Full kitchen with white appliances and charming beadboard ceilings. Bedroom with a walk-in closet on the main level. A full bath and laundry room complete the main level. Upstairs is a flexible loft space and a second bedroom with a 3/4 bath. All the homes face a beautiful, shared garden yet you have your own garden, too!
geekwire.com
T-Mobile CEO on SpaceX deal, diversity, and more from interview at Seattle Chamber event
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert was a featured speaker at a luncheon Thursday hosted by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Sievert joined Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile in 2012 and became CEO in 2020, just after T-Mobile merged with Sprint. Here’s a rundown of his comments. On T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX...
geekwire.com
Institute for Systems Biology awarded $13M to study administering cancer drugs in succession
The National Cancer Institute has awarded Seattle’s Institute for Systems Biology $13 million to lead a collaborative cancer center studying two key types of cancer therapies: targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Using mouse models of cancer and human tissue, researchers will administer the two types of therapies in succession and compare the response to administration individually or in simultaneous combination.
Comments / 0