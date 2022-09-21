ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

dbknews.com

Leah Crouse’s goal lifts No. 3 Maryland field hockey past No. 8 Michigan in overtime, 1-0

Sophie Klautz runs during Maryland field hockey's 1-0 win over Michigan on Sept. 23, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Penalty corners were easy to come by for Maryland field hockey all game long. Despite that, the Terps were unsuccessful on all seven of their attempts in regulation as Maryland and Michigan needed overtime to decide the Terps’ home conference opener.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland football is keeping a level-headed approach ahead of Michigan bout

Dante Trader Jr. celebrates following an interception during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland football has struggled in its first game against a ranked Big Ten team in recent seasons. The Terps have entered each of their last four matchups with winning records but have lost all four by a combined score of 214-49.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Rugged nonconference battles have Maryland volleyball confident for Big Ten play

Maryland volleyball during their 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) As the final whistle sounded during Maryland volleyball’s convincing 3-0 victory over Virginia Saturday, the Terps walked off the floor of Memorial Gym with their first tournament sweep in four tries in 2022, finishing 3-0 in their final nonconference round-robin showcase of the season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland football battles but ultimately falls to No. 4 Michigan, 34-27

Taulia Tagovailoa passes the ball during Maryland football’s 66-17 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 9, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) With three quick steps, Blake Corum extinguished any remaining chance of a Maryland football comeback. The Michigan running back took the ball on a third and four with three...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland Football vs. Michigan: How to watch and what to watch for

Dontay Demus celebrates during Maryland football's 30-24 win over West Virginia on Sep 4, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Opponent: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten Conference) Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff: 12:00p.m EST, Saturday, Sep. 24. Last Matchup: November 20, 2021, Michigan won 59-18 Odds: Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbknews.com

‘Bros romcom filled with drama, laughs and LGBTQ representation

Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the upcoming rom-com Bros made its way to College Park. On Tuesday, SEE and the LGBTQ+ Equity Center screened the movie early to University of Maryland students at Hoff Theater. In the Judd Apatow-produced film, comedian Billy Eichner gives a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

