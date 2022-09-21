Dante Trader Jr. celebrates following an interception during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland football has struggled in its first game against a ranked Big Ten team in recent seasons. The Terps have entered each of their last four matchups with winning records but have lost all four by a combined score of 214-49.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO