Division of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success Announces Position Updates
Jonathan Acosta, Rashonda Austin, and Andy Jacobsen have been identified to lead units within the division, which leverages data and analytics to support student recruitment, retention, and completion, as well as academic and career support. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Division of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success (IESS)...
Wear Black, Give Back | CAS Edition
Wear Black, Give Back is a 24-hour day of giving to UNO to raise money for scholarships; colleges and programs; student groups and activities; inclusion and wellness; and much more!. Wear Black, Give Back officially kicks off at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and will last through noon on Thursday,...
Legislative Staffers Tour UNO
Legislative staffers from the Nebraska unicameral toured the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus on Wednesday, August 31. During their time on campus, they visited Mammel Hall, Maverick Landing, Baxter Arena, the Weber Fine Arts Building, and the College of Public Affairs and Community Service. The group began their...
Rami Arav, Ph.D., Receives Emblem of the City of Pompei
Rami Arav, Ph.D., an Associate Professor of Religious Studies, was recognized by the mayor of Pompei with a presentation of the Emblem of the City for his archaeological work on the Bethsaida Excavation Project. Read more about the work in this 2016 Smithsonian article.
Durango Discount Program
This program is intended to provide staff, faculty, and students access to a variety of products and services at reduced rates. Show your valid MavCARD at any of the retailers below for a discount. Check back often as more retailers are added!
