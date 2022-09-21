Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andre Iguodala Re-Signing with Warriors for Final NBA Season
Andre Iguodala announced Friday he's re-signing with the Golden State Warriors to play the final season of his NBA career. Iguodala, who's won four championships across two stints with the dynastic Dubs, confirmed the decision on his Point Forward podcast (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews). The 2015 NBA Finals MVP noted...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Jokingly Asks Twitter If He Has College Football Eligibility
It appears LeBron James wants to play college football. The Los Angeles Lakers star, 37, jokingly asked if he had college football eligibility in a Twitter post Saturday:. James, selected first overall in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, probably could have had a career in football if he wanted to.
Bleacher Report
Agent Predicts Ime Udoka Is 'Done' in NBA After Being Suspended by Celtics
Ime Udoka's status as head coach of the Boston Celtics beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain, but an NBA agent believes his career in the league as a whole is "done," per NBA insider Ethan Strauss. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after a lengthy investigation by...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis Has 'a Chip on My Shoulder' over ESPN NBA Rank Rating
Washington Wizards power forward Kristaps Porzingis is looking to prove people wrong during the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, Porzingis said he was miffed by ESPN ranking him No. 86 on its list of the top 100 players in the NBA. Regarding the...
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Bleacher Report
Jimmer Fredette Fools BYU Basketball Team as 'Slick Nick' in Undercover Prank Video
BYU basketball legend Jimmer Fredette played a hilarious prank on the BYU men's basketball team this week at walk-on tryouts. In a video posted by ESPN, Fredette wore a wig, a fake mustache, heavy makeup and extra padding in his abdominal area before taking part in the BYU tryout:. Fredette...
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum, Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $64M Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans continued to lock up the core of their roster after agreeing to a contract extension with CJ McCollum on Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum and the Pelicans agreed to terms on a two-year, $64 million extension that will keep the shooting guard in the Big Easy through the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Activity amid Knee Injury Rehab
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five activities, team president Lawrence Frank told reporters Thursday. Frank said Leonard "feels great" as the team prepares to open training camp next week. The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season amid recovery from a partial ACL tear. With...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Value Contract
A couple of decades ago, the amount of money NBA teams now guarantees to their players would've been unimaginable. This summer, Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $264 million extension which is the biggest in league history. By the end of this deal, his career earnings will be $421.4 million through 13 seasons.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Robert Williams Out 8-12 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be on the shelf for the next eight-to-12 weeks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Celtics announced the timeline Friday after Williams underwent surgery on his left knee. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported Tuesday that Williams required arthroscopic...
Bleacher Report
Clippers' John Wall Says He Got 'As Close as You Can Get' to Suicide
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall detailed his experience suffering from suicidal thoughts in an essay for The Players' Tribune published Thursday:. "One night, after all my homies had left and it was just me sitting there all alone with my thoughts running wild, I got about as close as you can get to making an unfortunate decision and leaving this earth. Only by the grace of God, and the love of my sons, am I still here to tell my story."
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise. Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.
Utah steamrolls ASU behind strong rushing attack
No. 13 Utah held Arizona State to just 6 yards rushing and 267 yards of total offense in the Sun
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 4
What a fun week we had for the last Saturday of September in college football. In the noon slate, No. 4 Clemson barely got past No. 21 Wake Forest, needing double overtime to win 51-45. Meanwhile, Kansas moved to 4-0 by beating Duke at home. In the 3:30 slot, No....
Bleacher Report
No. 6 Oklahoma Loses to Adrian Martinez, Unranked Kansas State in Big 12 Upset
The Kansas State Wildcats continue to be a problem for the Oklahoma Sooners after a 41-34 victory at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. No. 6 Oklahoma had been cruising to start the season. It won its first three games by a combined score of 127-30, albeit against vastly inferior opponents.
Bleacher Report
Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech
Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4
In arguably the biggest game of Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, the momentum in No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M turned on a dime with a defensive touchdown, ended on a rarely seen doink and featured one team winning the battle while possibly losing the war.
Bleacher Report
One Month into 2022 Season, College Football Is Waiting for a Fourth Playoff Favorite
The opening month of the 2022 season has hardly changed the expected outlook of the College Football Playoff race. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State entered as clear favorites to reach the CFP, and consensus opinion hasn't moved on them. The notable storyline, however, is that nobody else has joined the...
