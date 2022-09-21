ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Agent Predicts Ime Udoka Is 'Done' in NBA After Being Suspended by Celtics

Ime Udoka's status as head coach of the Boston Celtics beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain, but an NBA agent believes his career in the league as a whole is "done," per NBA insider Ethan Strauss. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after a lengthy investigation by...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Activity amid Knee Injury Rehab

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five activities, team president Lawrence Frank told reporters Thursday. Frank said Leonard "feels great" as the team prepares to open training camp next week. The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season amid recovery from a partial ACL tear. With...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Value Contract

A couple of decades ago, the amount of money NBA teams now guarantees to their players would've been unimaginable. This summer, Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $264 million extension which is the biggest in league history. By the end of this deal, his career earnings will be $421.4 million through 13 seasons.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Robert Williams Out 8-12 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be on the shelf for the next eight-to-12 weeks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Celtics announced the timeline Friday after Williams underwent surgery on his left knee. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported Tuesday that Williams required arthroscopic...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Clippers' John Wall Says He Got 'As Close as You Can Get' to Suicide

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall detailed his experience suffering from suicidal thoughts in an essay for The Players' Tribune published Thursday:. "One night, after all my homies had left and it was just me sitting there all alone with my thoughts running wild, I got about as close as you can get to making an unfortunate decision and leaving this earth. Only by the grace of God, and the love of my sons, am I still here to tell my story."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise. Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.
NFL
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 4

What a fun week we had for the last Saturday of September in college football. In the noon slate, No. 4 Clemson barely got past No. 21 Wake Forest, needing double overtime to win 51-45. Meanwhile, Kansas moved to 4-0 by beating Duke at home. In the 3:30 slot, No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech

Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4

In arguably the biggest game of Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, the momentum in No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M turned on a dime with a defensive touchdown, ended on a rarely seen doink and featured one team winning the battle while possibly losing the war.
COLLEGE SPORTS

