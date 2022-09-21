Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.

CONYERS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO