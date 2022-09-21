As Casey, Jacky Bam Bam and Kyle Mack work their way west, they’re also getting into areas of sheer natural beauty. The drive from Oklahoma City took them through Amarillo, Texas and the guys were able to make a pit stop at the cool and funky art installation, “Cadillac Ranch”. After crossing the Texas Panhandle in the northern part of that state, the guys made it into New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment! Of course, Casey was excited to see the stomping grounds of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, from “Breaking Bad”, but Casey is no stranger to the beautiful wilds of the American West. He’s spent time in the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and a few other incredible spots in the Southwest.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO