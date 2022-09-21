ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
405magazine.com

10 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 21-25

We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
blackchronicle.com

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Rother
OKC VeloCity

Tickets now on sale for Cirque du Soleil in Oklahoma City

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City in February with the production of Corteo. The production will take place from February 9 to February 12, 2023 at Paycom Center.  “The story delves into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral,” a press release said. “Rather than being sorrowful, it’s a joyous affair highlighting the strength, fragility, wisdom and kindness of the clown, illustrating the portion of humanity within each of us.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wmmr.com

Bam Bam & Casey Share a Romantic Gondola Ride: Casey’s Big Adventure

As Casey, Jacky Bam Bam and Kyle Mack work their way west, they’re also getting into areas of sheer natural beauty. The drive from Oklahoma City took them through Amarillo, Texas and the guys were able to make a pit stop at the cool and funky art installation, “Cadillac Ranch”. After crossing the Texas Panhandle in the northern part of that state, the guys made it into New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment! Of course, Casey was excited to see the stomping grounds of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, from “Breaking Bad”, but Casey is no stranger to the beautiful wilds of the American West. He’s spent time in the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and a few other incredible spots in the Southwest.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Economy#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Automobile Alley#The Oklahoma City Zoo#Cvb
News On 6

News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
NORMAN, OK
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy