405magazine.com
10 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 21-25
We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.
Oklahoma City makes list of ‘Best Taco Cities’ in US
If you have a craving for tacos, you are not alone.
OKC VeloCity
New OKC Welcome Guide provides an array of useful information for new residents
Making a move to a new city is a big decision and potential new residents need good information to make their decision. The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber makes that material easy to find every year in its annual Oklahoma City Official Welcome Guide. The 2022 Oklahoma City Official Welcome Guide...
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
OKC VeloCity
Tickets now on sale for Cirque du Soleil in Oklahoma City
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Oklahoma City in February with the production of Corteo. The production will take place from February 9 to February 12, 2023 at Paycom Center. “The story delves into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral,” a press release said. “Rather than being sorrowful, it’s a joyous affair highlighting the strength, fragility, wisdom and kindness of the clown, illustrating the portion of humanity within each of us.”
OKC Zoo hosts Halloween event for adults
An event that is specifically designed for adults will allow Oklahomans to celebrate Halloween at the Oklahoma City Zoo in style.
wmmr.com
Bam Bam & Casey Share a Romantic Gondola Ride: Casey’s Big Adventure
As Casey, Jacky Bam Bam and Kyle Mack work their way west, they’re also getting into areas of sheer natural beauty. The drive from Oklahoma City took them through Amarillo, Texas and the guys were able to make a pit stop at the cool and funky art installation, “Cadillac Ranch”. After crossing the Texas Panhandle in the northern part of that state, the guys made it into New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment! Of course, Casey was excited to see the stomping grounds of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, from “Breaking Bad”, but Casey is no stranger to the beautiful wilds of the American West. He’s spent time in the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and a few other incredible spots in the Southwest.
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
News On 6
News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman
The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
Crews battle grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.
visitokc.com
OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER
Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Oklahoma Daily
OKC Pagan Pride Day hopes to educate Oklahomans, bring community together with festivities, rituals
On September 24th, OKC Pagan Pride Day, a celebration of paganism and non-Christian religions, will be held at Wiley Post Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "Coven," "labyrinth" and "ritual" seem like unlikely terms to be used in Oklahoma. It appears there...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
