Riley County drops into substantial incidence category for COVID-19
Health officials say Riley County has moved into the substantial incidence category for COVID-19 after recording 61 new cases for the week of Sept. 10th through the 16th. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment noted the incidence rate was 82.2, which was enough to lower Riley County from high to substantial, based on cases per 100,000 people. Along with the improved numbers, no hospitalizations were noted Wednesday and no additional deaths have been reported.
Pawnee set to kickoff annual ‘Driving the Dream’ fundraiser
Pawnee Mental Health and the Midwest Dream Car Collection are kicking off their annual “Driving the Dream” fundraising event next week. The event starts September 28th with an on-line auction and will conclude with an in-person event October 13th. Pawnee’s Director of Marketing and Development Diane Hinrichs spoke...
