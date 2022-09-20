Health officials say Riley County has moved into the substantial incidence category for COVID-19 after recording 61 new cases for the week of Sept. 10th through the 16th. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment noted the incidence rate was 82.2, which was enough to lower Riley County from high to substantial, based on cases per 100,000 people. Along with the improved numbers, no hospitalizations were noted Wednesday and no additional deaths have been reported.

